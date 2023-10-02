Beyonce Gives Rare Glimpses Of Twins Sir & Rumi Carter In ‘Renaissance’ Tour Movie Trailer

Despite embarking on a world tour, Beyoncé is always going to put motherhood first. The Grammy-winning singer, 42, released the trailer for her highly-anticipated tour film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which chronicles her world tour from its beginning in Stockholm, Sweden, to the final show in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the trailer, the “Halo” singer reveals rare personal moments with daughter Blue Ivy Carter and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. She stretches her legs alongside her daughters, Blue Ivy, 11, and Rumi, 6, as she prepares for a show. In another notable trailer moment, Beyoncé sweetly kisses Sir, 6, in a precious mother-son moment. At one point, the mom-of-three is holding Sir on a golf cart while backstage.

In what appears to be a personal home video featured in the trailer, Blue Ivy lies down in her mother’s lap. Blue Ivy joined her mother on stage throughout the Renaissance tour. She danced alongside her mother’s dancers and has proven she will be a music industry powerhouse just like her mom and dad. Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, is seen in the trailer cheering on his wife in the crowd. The trailer ends with Beyonce declaring, “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Over the years, Beyoncé has made it a point to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. In her 2013 Vogue interview, the “Run the World” singer revealed that motherhood helped her “really understand the power of my body.” She continued, “I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it. Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour film will be a must-watch in theaters. Following Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour to the big screen, Beyoncé blessed the Beyhive by doing the same with her groundbreaking tour. The film is set to debut in theaters on December 1, 2023.