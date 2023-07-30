Blue Ivy, 11, Effortlessly Dances During Mom Beyonce’s NJ Show Rocking Sequin Jersey: Watch

Beyonce‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, proved talent runs in the family when she busted some impressive dance moves on stage at the Renaissance Tour this week. The talented cutie made an appearance at her 41-year-old mom’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and took part in a dance number with other dancers as she rocked a blue, white, and orange sequined jersey and camouflaged pants. She also had her long hair in braids with some pulled up.

Editor Versha Sharma took to Instagram to share a video of the epic moment, and revealed Beyonce was proudly watching off-camera. “blue ivy is actually the cutest,” Versha wrote in the caption. “not pictured: her extremely proud mom watching her dancing and taking it all in. this mom was too emotional watching it to capture it but omg.”

Blue Ivy’s latest appearance on Beyonce’s tour comes just two days after she made headlines at the Detroit, MI show of tour. She also appeared on stage to dance during the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade,” for that stop, and was cheered on by the “Halo” singer and the crowd. They all chanted her name as she waved to the audience and smiled.

Despite having a world famous mom and getting to perform at her sold out concerts on a regular basis, Blue Ivy still gets surprised when fans show her love. The pre-teen was captured giving off a shocked face when she apparently noticed a sign in the crowd that gave her a shout-out during her mom’s show in Barcelona, Spain earlier this month. “GO AWF BLUE! #IVY LEAGUE,” the sign read.

Fans aren’t the only ones giving Blue Ivy shout-outs during the tour. Beyonce, herself, took the time to express gratitude for her daughter, in an Instagram post back in May. It included photos and videos of her on stage and a loving caption. “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she wrote in the caption.

View Related Gallery Blue Ivy Carter Then & Now: Photos Of Beyonce & JAY-Z's Daughter Over The Years Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Jay Z seen arriving at Barcelona airport for his wife Beyonce's concerts in the city. He was joined by daughter Blue Ivy. 08 Jun 2023 Pictured: Jay Z and Blue Ivy. Photo credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA992500_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]