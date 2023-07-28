Beyonce Chants Daughter Blue Ivy’s Name With Thousands Of Fans In Concert: Watch

Beyonce showed love to her daughter Blue Ivy as fans chanted her name during an appearance at Ford Field for the Renaissance tour on Wednesday, July 26. After Blue, 11, finished dancing with her mom during “My Power” and “Black Parade,” the crowd kicked into a chant of her name, and Beyonce, 41, could be seen mouthing her girl’s name along with the crowd.

Beyoncé joins the crowd in chanting Blue Ivy’s name at the ‘RENAISSANCE Tour’ in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/xKFD7dpQbG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2023

As the choreography ended, the camera focused in on Blue standing with her fist up. She began to wave at the audience, and they erupted into a chant of her name. The screen then switched to a close up of the “Formation” singer who was also chanting her daughter’s name. The camera then cut back to Blue, who made a heart with her hands and busted some moves before showing a peace sign. The screen then cut back to Beyonce, who laughed and seemed to blow a kiss to her daughter.

Blue has been joining her mom on stage throughout the Renaissance tour since her Paris concert. She’s been showing off her skills as a dancer, and it’s clearly been a hit. While it’s still Beyonce’s concert, Blue has even got love from some fans of her own. The preteen looked surprised and happy when she noticed a fan holding a sign that read, “Go AWF BLUE #IVY LEAGUE,” during one of the European concerts.

The Grammy-winner’s daughter has been seen with both of her famous parents while joining the epic summer tour. Aside from hitting the stage with her mom, she was seen hanging out with Beyonce and her dad Jay-Z in the South of France in late June. During an off-day on the North American run, Blue and the Lemonade hitmaker were seen checking out Jay’s Book of HOV exhibit at the Brooklyn Central Library.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is currently in the middle of the North American leg, after wrapping up in Europe at the end of June. The tour will continue through the summer, before wrapping up with a Kansas City show in October.