Blue Ivy, 11, Slays Dancing In Heels While Performing At Mom Beyoncé’s Philly Show: Watch

“Not Blue Ivy upgrading from sneakers to some block heels?” asked Twitter user @ __Onixivy_ while sharing footage from Beyoncé’s Jul. 12 show in Philadelphia. For the first U.S. stop on the RENAISSANCE World Tour, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, joined Bey, 41, onstage, as she had for shows in Europe. After giving a humble wave to the audience cheering her on, Blue got into formation and started nailing the choreography. As the @ __Onixivy_ noted, Blue danced the moves while in heels, leaving audiences at the Lincoln Financial Field stunned.

not blue ivy upgrading from sneakers to some block heels??? SHE COMING FOR HER MUTHAS NECK!!!! pic.twitter.com/J7N5yQyDwB — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) July 13, 2023

“Blue Ivy CHEWED her dance up yet again,” tweeted one fan. “Blue Ivy performing in HEELS while being cheered on by Jazmine Sullivan? oh, this is HISTORY,” tweeted another, while another fan added, “Can confirm Miss Blue Ivy Carter is still giving us a dance set in the U.S. of A! Jazmine Sullivan is all of us proud aunties cheering her on!” “This video of Blue Ivy performing in front of 60,000+ people and Beyoncé watching proudly makes me emotional, idk,” wrote one fan. The way the whole crowd lost their ever-loving sh-t when Blue Ivy Carter came up out of that floor. I’m talking legit went f–king nuts. You could see the amazement on her face. Liiiiiike…I felt so proud of her in that movement,” added another

Blue Ivy performing in HEELS while being cheered on by Jasmine Sullivan? oh this is HISTORY😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bwuhIDlpKf — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 13, 2023

This video of Blue Ivy performing in front of 60,000+ people and Beyoncé watching proudly makes me emotional idk 😅 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/gFm7THqKgb — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@kingbeyshive) July 13, 2023

Fans knew that Bey and JAY-Z’s eldest daughter was a part of the Renaissance World Tour after the “Break My Soul” singer brought out Blue for the shows in London and Paris. The Parisian show saw Blue match her mother in a sparkly silver outfit, whereas Blue donned red when she performed in London. With Blue not appearing at the Jul. 8 show in Toronto, some wondered if she would skip North America altogether. Thankfully for the fans in Philly, Blue did not.

Beyoncé beamed over Blue following the Paris show. “My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The next stop on the Renaissance tour will be Nashville on Saturday, Jul. 15. Bey will then hit Louisville (Jul. 17) and Minneapolis (Jul. 20) before a two-night stop in Chicago (Jul. 22-23). Sadly, before arriving in America, Bey’s team canceled her Aug. 3 show in Pittsburgh, citing “production logistics and scheduling issues.” She also rescheduled her stops in Seattle and Kansas City.