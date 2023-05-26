Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, Joins Her On Stage For Epic Dance During Paris Concert: Watch

Blue Ivy may only be 11, but she’s already coming for her mom, Beyonce‘s, throne. She made that very clear on May 26, when she joined her mom on stage for a surprise performance, where she nailed some really tough choreography.

As you can see in the fan videos below, Blue was brought out on stage during the 32-time Grammy winner’s performance of “MY POWER,” and she quickly got in formation. After busting out the very difficult dance moves, Beyonce told the crowd, “Give it up for Blue,” and everyone cheered!

Blue Ivy looked adorable as she matched her mom in a sparkly silver top paired with metallic pants and sunglasses. And it was super cute to see the “Halo” singer glance back at her daughter throughout the performance. Mom appeared to be proud, and to be honest, so did dad. Jay-Z actually watched on from the audience as Beyonce and their baby girl stole the show.

Jay-Z and Blue have actually been regulars at the Renaissance tour. They’ve been spotted together in the audience numerous times. In fact, during the tour’s opening night, Blue was pictured and once the photos made their way online, fans couldn’t believe how much looks like Beyonce.

On that night, she wore an oversized T-shirt, baggy pants and gold hoop earrings. “Her little side profile just screams mini Bey,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She looks just like Beyoncé.”

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Before their joint performance during the Paris concert on May 26, Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage during a show in Dubai at the beginning of the year. It was Beyonce’s first performance in five years, so it was a special occasion all around.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, who got married in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy into the world in Jan. 2012. And five years later, the couple added twins Sir and Rumi, now 5, to the mix.