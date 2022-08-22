Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.

The kids looked like they had fun as they played in the pool, wearing bathing suits and swim shirts. Rumi and Sir’s parents looked like they had some well-deserved rest late in the summer. Beyonce stunned in a brown outfit, as she enjoyed the sun and held a camera, seemingly taking some family photos during their getaway. Jay wore a white t-shirt and pants, as he walked around the deck.

While Jay and Bey are both clearly very busy, the couple definitely makes spending quality time with their kids a priority. At the start of the year, Jay was seen out and about with the pair’s older daughter Blue Ivy, 10, on plenty of occasions, like seeing the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl. Besides football, the daddy-daughter duo have both been seen out at NBA games and Disneyland together.

It’s also been an incredibly busy year for Beyonce, as she released her long-anticipated seventh album Renaissance at the end of July. Despite an early leak dropping, the “I’m That Girl” singer’s new album has been a clear success. Her lead single “Break My Soul” has been a smash hit since it dropped towards the end of June. Since the song was released, Beyonce dropped a remix of the track that featured a guest appearance from another pop icon Madonna at the beginning of August.