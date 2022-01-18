See Pic

Jay Z Takes Daughter Blue Ivy Out For Daddy-Daughter Date To The Rams Game — Photo

jay z, blue ivy
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Entertainer Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rapper Jay-Z, right, sits with his daughter Blue Ivy during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce returns home with her very tall daughter Blue Ivy. They were seen returning from a mommy-daughter date. Beyonce, holding a hat and a bag full of nail polish and lip gloss, while Blue Ivy was clutching a bag of Doritos and her iPhone. The famous daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce seems to have shot up in height in recent months. With her mom being 5’7’’ - it looks like, at only 8 years old, Blue Ivy is only a few inches shorter than her mom!. 17 Sep 2020 Pictured: Beyonce, Blue Ivy. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701420_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

The rapper bonded with his little girl while watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Jay-Z might have 99 problems, but finding time to spend with his daughter ain’t one! The 52-year-old rapper took his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the Los Angeles Rams game on Monday January 17. The dad and daughter duo looked like they had a sweet day spending time together in a photo of them watching the game, via The Shade Room. The pair were both dressed in black outfits, as they watched the Rams beat the Cardinals in an impressive 34 to 11 victory.

The dad and daughter pair looked comfy in the seats, as Jay sported a black bucket hat and windbreaker jacket, along with sunglasses. Blue sported black baseball cap, along with a t-shirt that had a colorful design, with a few flowers on the front. The rappers’ daughter, whose mom is none other than Beyoncé, accessorized with a large pair of glasses, plus some of her own bling with a pair of hooped earrings and a few gold chain necklaces.

Other than spending time with her dad, Blue also celebrated her tenth birthday on January 7. To commemorate the music legends’ oldest child hitting double-digits, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson (née Knowles) wrote a sweet post to celebrate her granddaughter’s special day. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin,” Tina wrote in the birthday message. “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born!”

Jay puts his arm around Blue while attending a basketball game together in February 2020. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter -- Their Cutest Photos

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Beyoncé exits after lunch with her daughter Blue Ivy at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Beyoncé, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 30 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Beyonce holds the hand of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, while her husband, rapper Jay Z, talks in the background, after the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

While Blue is still just a pre-teen, she’s already started following in her parents footsteps, dipping her toes into the entertainment world herself! She’s posed in some matching outfits with her mom and younger sister Rumi, 4, to show off Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line of athleisure-wear, back in December. She also co-starred with her mom and dad for an adorable Tiffany’s ad in October. The ad featured Jay and Bey on a date night together, before their daughter hilariously and cutely decided to crash it by snuggling up to her mom and dad.

 