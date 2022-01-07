Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up While Posing On The Beach With Tina Lawson In 10th Birthday Tribute

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy is ten years old! To celebrate this fantastic milestone, Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a photo of Blue – and she already looks like a teenager.

“My beautiful, talented, and super-smart granddaughter Blue Ivy [Carter] turned 10 today!” Tina Lawson (fka Knowles) posted on Friday (Jan. 7) in honor of Blue Ivy’s birthday. Tina, 68, shared a photo of her standing next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child, and Blue Ivy was almost as tall as her grandmother. Even Tina couldn’t believe how much time had passed since. “God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things,” she wrote.

Tina, who celebrated her birthday on the 4th, said that her granddaughter was her “little Capricorn twin” and prayed that Blue Ivy would be “born on my birthday, but she did what she always does. She came when she got good and ready.” Despite being born three days later, Tina said that she and Blue Ivy “still share the bond. She reminds me that. ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ ”

“Blue gives the best advice, like a grown person, I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!” continued Tina with her tribute. “Blue is one of those rare, gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue.” Tina dotted the message with numerous heart, cake, and prayer-hand emojis.

Tina’s message was greeted with joy and similar disbelief. “No way she’s that tall now!!!” commented Yvette Nicole Brown. “OMG, she is so tall and beautiful! They grow so fast! She’s a young woman already!!!” added Dr. Michelle McKinney Hammond. “Capricorn season strong!!” wrote Lena Waithe. “As the elders say, that child has been here before. Can’t believe she’s already 10,” wrote Jemele Hill.

Blue Ivy has done a lot in her first decade of life. She won her first Grammy in 2021. She and her mother took home the award for Best Music Video, making Blue Ivy one of the youngest Grammy winners in history. The overall youngest are the Peasall Sisters. Leah, Hannah, and Sarah Peasall were 8, 11 and 14, when they recorded a cover of the Carter Sisters’s “In The Highways. It was included on O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, which won Album of the Year in 2002, per the New York Post. Blue, who was 9 when she won her Grammy, just missed out on the record, but judging by the fact that she’s the daughter of Queen Bey, it’s safe to say she’s doing pretty well for herself.