Watch

Rumi Carter, 4, Is Big Sis Blue Ivy’s Mini-Me In Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Ad — Watch

beyonce
Shutterstock
Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the “Drip 2”, range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th. Please credit adidas/MEGA. 27 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce for adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 collection. Photo credit: adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710621_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Beyonce’s daughter, Rumi, looked identical to her sister Blue Ivy in a new campaign for Ivy Park.

Good genes run in the family! Beyonce, 40, released her new ad for Ivy Park and the video stars Bey’s two daughters – Rumi Carter, 4, and Blue Ivy, 9. In the video, Rumi looks like Blue’s mini-me and the resemblance is uncanny. In the middle of the video, Bey posed with her two girls as they all rocked matching outfits.

Beyonce held Rumi on her waist as she wore a black and white gingham sports bra with matching herringbone leggings. Bey opted to wear a skintight, low-cut zip-up bodysuit in the same pattern. Meanwhile, Blue stood on the opposite side of them wearing a matching crop top and high-waisted leggings.

In the video, both girls had their hair done the exact same way which made them look even more alike. Rumi’s hair was slicked back and parted in the middle with two braided pigtails while two thin braided pieces of her were left out framing her face.

beyonce
Beyonce & Jay-Z with their twins, Rumi & Sir Carter. (Splashnews)

Related Gallery

Beyonce & Jay-Z's Family Photos: See The Pair With Blue & The Twins

Exclusive All Round - Please call for pricing. UK 50 GBP per image for web use Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Parker/Shutterstock (12204904b) Exclusive - Beyonce Knowles takes her daughter, Rumi, shopping in the Big Apple. Beyonce Knowles arrived at the world famous F.A.O Schwarz toy store as the store was closing to the public, so they could have a private shopping spree. They stayed for over an hour as they wandered around the store with their security guards keeping a watchful eye. Exclusive - Beyonce takes Rumi shopping at F.A.O Schwarz, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2021
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Ponza, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce with Jay Z and their children Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter enjoying their holidays on a yacht in Ponza Island, Italy. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Blue’s hair was also parted in the middle and slicked back at the top with two pigtails on top, while the rest of her hair was down in the back and two pieces also framed her face.

Throughout the video, Bey rocked a slew of sexy looks including a skintight neon green long-sleeve bodysuit with no pants, which she wore while playing tennis. In another shot, she wore a tight long-sleeve sheer black and white herringbone jumpsuit with a matching choker necklace and headband.

Another one of our favorite outfits was her long-sleeve flannel print mini dress that was extra tight and cinched in her tiny waist. Last but not least, she showed off her fabulous figure in a tight blue sequin jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. On top of the one-piece, she wore a floor-length sequin herringbone coat.