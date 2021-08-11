Watch

Blue Ivy, 9, Looks Nearly As Tall As Beyonce In New IVY PARK Kids Ad: Plus, See Twins Rumi & Sir All Grown Up

Beyonce & Blue Ivy
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24 : (L-R) Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. fmpg/MediaPunch/IPX
Exclusive All Round - Please call for pricing. UK 50 GBP per image for web use Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Parker/Shutterstock (12204904b) Exclusive - Beyonce Knowles takes her daughter, Rumi, shopping in the Big Apple. Beyonce Knowles arrived at the world famous F.A.O Schwarz toy store as the store was closing to the public, so they could have a private shopping spree. They stayed for over an hour as they wandered around the store with their security guards keeping a watchful eye. Exclusive - Beyonce takes Rumi shopping at F.A.O Schwarz, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2021
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Ponza, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beyonce with Jay Z and their children Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter enjoying their holidays on a yacht in Ponza Island, Italy. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Beyonce’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir looked so grown up in a new campaign video for IVY PARK Kids.

Beyonce’s little ones stole the show in a new campaign advertisement that celebrated the launch of IVY PARK Kids, an extension of the superstar’s widely-popular IVY PARK x Adidas collection. Queen Bey, 39, appeared in the campaign video alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, who all looked so grown up as they sported attire from the new clothing line. And of course, Beyonce looked fabulous herself while matching with all three of her children. See Beyonce and her kids in the campaign video HERE.

Beyonce
Beyonce in the new “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection (Photo: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA)

Blue made a brief appearance in the rodeo-themed campaign wearing a purple hoodie and cow-print leggings that matched her mom. The mother-daughter duo adorably held hands as they walked side by side on a pile of hay. Blue was just as tall as Beyonce and sported glasses and had her hair done up in adorable pigtails.

Rumi and Sir, meanwhile, were stars in their own right in the campaign video. The twins and Beyonce all wore matching blue sweatsuits from IVY PARK Kids as they stood together in a blue arena with blue fireworks flashing behind them. The “Halo” songstress held one of her twins in her arms, as the other stood to the side of their mother. The campaign video was shared to Instagram on Aug. 11 by IVY PARK, who captioned the ad, “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids.”

Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce
Beyonce in the new “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection campaign (Photo: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA)

Beyonce, who shares her three kids with husband Jay-Z, explained her decision to debut clothing’s children as part of her IVY PARK brand in Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match,” the signer told the publication. “So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Beyonce & Blue Ivy
Beyonce & Blue Ivy at ‘The Lion King’ premiere in LA on July 9, 2019 (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Also in the interview, Beyonce explained her inspiration behind the rodeo-themed collection, which launches online on Aug. 19. “I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year,” she said. “It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs.”

The Grammy winner said the history of the American Black cowboy also inspired her to develop the new line. “Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses,” she explained. “They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.”