Beyonce Rocks Bejeweled Crop Top, Sheer Bodysuit & More For Stunning ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot — Photos

Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015 China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art
Letoya Latavia Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child at the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in La 1998Destiny's Child 1998
Beyonce 1999 Kmel 106 All Star Summer Jam
ROWLAND KNOWLES WILLIAMS Members of the R&B group Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams pose together after they attended the Nicole Miller fashion show, in New York FASHION DESTINYS CHILD, NEW YORK, USA
Beyonce just slayed the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue & she looked stunning in a slew of sexy outfits.

Is there anything Beyonce, 39, can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Throughout the photoshoot, Bey wore a slew of stunning outfits from crop tops to sheer dresses and more. On the cover, she slayed in a dark-wash denim button-down shirt with tiny shorts, chaps, and a massive medallion belt, all from her new IVY PARK x adidas collection. She topped her look off with Tiffany & Co. jewels, a bold red lip, and long blonde hair that was down and pin-straight.

beyonce
Beyonce graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September Icons issue in this sheer black bodysuit & long black sequin cape by Valentino, which she accessorized with a black Stetson cowboy hat, Tiffany & Co. jewels & black leather Wing & Weft gloves. (Campbell Addy)
beyonce
Beyonce rocked this seethrough halterneck Balmain bejeweld top that was made up of crystals, styled with a dark-wash denim IVY PARK x adidas jumpsuit which she left unbuttoned at the top. (Campbell Addy)

Queen B’s outfit just kept getting better and our favorite look from the shoot was without a doubt her bejeweled crop top. She donned the halterneck Balmain top that was made up of crystals and was completely see-through, putting her toned abs on full display. She styled the shirt with a dark-wash denim IVY PARK x adidas jumpsuit which she chose to leave unbuttoned at the top.

Another stunning look saw Bey posing with a horse while wearing a skintight black Givenchy dress that was completely sheer and cutout, revealing her incredibly toned figure. She styled the look with Tiffany & Co. earrings and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello pumps.

beyonce
Beyonce rocked this skintight black Givenchy dress that was completely sheer & cutout styled with Tiffany & Co. earrings & Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello pumps. (Campbell Addy)

We love how the entire shoot was Western-inspired, which is totally fitting considering Beyonce just launched her new IVY PARK x adidas Rodeo collection. Some of our other favorite cowgirl-inspired outfits included her sheer black bodysuit and long black sequin cape, both by Valentino, which she accessorized with a black Stetson cowboy hat, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and black leather Wing & Weft gloves.

Another favorite was her cropped white IVY PARK x adidas T-shirt which she styled with a pair of metallic gold high-waisted Alberta Ferretti pants that were covered in fringe at the calves, a black Stetson hat, jewels by Tiffany & Co. and Schiaparelli Haute Couture, and a pair of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello pumps.

Beyonce looked absolutely fabulous in the photoshoot and we cannot wait for the issue to hit newsstands on August 31.