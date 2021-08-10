Beyonce Rocks Bejeweled Crop Top, Sheer Bodysuit & More For Stunning ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot — Photos

Beyonce just slayed the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue & she looked stunning in a slew of sexy outfits.

Is there anything Beyonce, 39, can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Throughout the photoshoot, Bey wore a slew of stunning outfits from crop tops to sheer dresses and more. On the cover, she slayed in a dark-wash denim button-down shirt with tiny shorts, chaps, and a massive medallion belt, all from her new IVY PARK x adidas collection. She topped her look off with Tiffany & Co. jewels, a bold red lip, and long blonde hair that was down and pin-straight.

Queen B’s outfit just kept getting better and our favorite look from the shoot was without a doubt her bejeweled crop top. She donned the halterneck Balmain top that was made up of crystals and was completely see-through, putting her toned abs on full display. She styled the shirt with a dark-wash denim IVY PARK x adidas jumpsuit which she chose to leave unbuttoned at the top.

Another stunning look saw Bey posing with a horse while wearing a skintight black Givenchy dress that was completely sheer and cutout, revealing her incredibly toned figure. She styled the look with Tiffany & Co. earrings and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello pumps.

We love how the entire shoot was Western-inspired, which is totally fitting considering Beyonce just launched her new IVY PARK x adidas Rodeo collection. Some of our other favorite cowgirl-inspired outfits included her sheer black bodysuit and long black sequin cape, both by Valentino, which she accessorized with a black Stetson cowboy hat, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and black leather Wing & Weft gloves.

Another favorite was her cropped white IVY PARK x adidas T-shirt which she styled with a pair of metallic gold high-waisted Alberta Ferretti pants that were covered in fringe at the calves, a black Stetson hat, jewels by Tiffany & Co. and Schiaparelli Haute Couture, and a pair of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello pumps.

Beyonce looked absolutely fabulous in the photoshoot and we cannot wait for the issue to hit newsstands on August 31.