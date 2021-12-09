See Pics

Beyoncé & Adorable Daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi Match In Black & White Crop Tops For Ivy Park Ad

Beyoncé and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi steal the show in houndstooth crop and legging sets for Ivy Park’s new collection, Halls of Ivy.

Class in session: Beyoncé and daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, take centerstage for her athleisure brand Ivy Park’s newest collection, Halls of Ivy. In new photos shared on Thursday, Dec. 9 to coincide with the collection’s release, the singer, 40, and her daughters model a two-piece crop and legging set in a black and white houndstooth pattern, as seen in photos here.

Rumi is all smiles in the first snapshot, taking a call on a pink cellphone in the other, while big sister Blue Ivy poses with a soccer ball. The fifth collaborative collection with Adidas, Halls of Ivy is available to shop online now and will be in select stores on Friday.

Puffer jackets, bralettes, knitted pants, faux leather skirts, and bodysuits are among the highlights of the collection, which also features kidswear. Houndstooth patterns, glen plaids, and the brand’s signature vibrant color palette, including neon yellow, are recurrent themes in Halls of Ivy.

In true Ivy Park form, Beyoncé and her daughters aren’t the only notable models featured in what has been dubbed an inclusive collection. Natalia Bryant, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, James Harden, and Jalen Green are also featured in the Halls of Ivy campaign.

The new collection “unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor,” per an Adidas press release. “Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”

The collection also “firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people,” offering a collection of “classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger, and the spirit of following your wildest dreams,” the release continued.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Beyoncé’s children — whom she shares with husband Jay-Z — have starred in Ivy Park campaigns. For Ivy Park Rodeo (campaign video above), a western collection inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls released in August, all three of her children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, 4, appeared in the campaign.