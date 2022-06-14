Blue Ivy, 10, Looks Just like Mom Beyonce As She Gets Kiss From Dad Jay-Z At NBA Finals

Rapper Jay-Z and his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were seen at game 5 of the NBA finals, and in a clip of the courtside pair, Blue bore a stunning resemblance to her legendary mom, Beyonce! In a short clip, as an announcer enthusiastically welcomed “24-time Grammy Award winner, the only and only Jay-Z,” Blue awkwardly pulled back from her affectionate dad, who put his arm around her and then sweetly kissed her on the cheek. Blue wore her hair down, with a simple pair of hoop earrings and with just a bit of clear lip gloss echoed her beautiful style icon mother. She also rocked a leather jacket, a pair of sunglasses clipped to her shirt, and sneakers.

Jay-Z wore black jogging pants, a black t shirt, and white sneakers on the night out with his oldest child to see the Celtics and the Warriors face off. The appearance was just the latest for the celebrity father-daughter duo, who love to step out together. They were most recently seen enjoying Disneyland in March with Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, and Apple and Moses Martin, where Blue wore a cute pair of Minnie Mouse ears. They also appeared together at the Superbowl in February and in January, a Rams game.

Jay-Z’s time with his kids is no accident. The rapper has spoken out before about how important it is to support and get to know Blue, as well as his younger twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 4. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs,” he said in an April 2021 interview with The Sunday Times. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

He also said that providing a “loving environment” is crucial. “Be very attentive to who they want to be,” he told the newspaper. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”