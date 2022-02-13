JAY-Z Brings Daughter Blue Ivy, 10, To Super Bowl 2022 — Photos

JAY-Z was pictured on the field at SoFi Stadium with his eldest daughter before the big game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

JAY-Z, 52, was spotted at Super Bowl LVI with his daughter Blue Ivy, 10, on Sunday, Feb. 13. The rapper brought the pre-teen, as well as a friend of hers, onto the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before the start of the game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The father-daughter duo wore protective face masks and hung out on the field with others. JAY-Z showed Blue something interesting on his phone. His wife Beyonce, 40, and their 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir didn’t appear to be at the big game.

JAY-Z wore a white T-shirt, navy blue pants, and black L.A. hat to the game. He also sported a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Blue looked so adorable in a colorful, graphic T-shirt, black pants, and a black hat. Her dark hair was done up in long braids.

Blue and her friend were also captured in an adorable photo on the field. They both adorably jumped up in the air to celebrate the start of the biggest sports game of the year. As the girls and JAY-Z enjoyed the game at the stadium, it’s likely that Beyonce was watching from home with Sir and Rumi. Their family is definitely rooting for the Rams, that’s for sure.

This isn’t the first instance JAY-Z brought his eldest daughter to an NFL game this season. He took Blue to the Rams game against the Cardinals on January 17. The father-daughter duo looked to be having a blast together as they witnessed the Rams impressive victory, 34-11, that day. Hopefully they bring the Rams some good luck in the Super Bowl!