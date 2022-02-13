See Pics

JAY-Z Brings Daughter Blue Ivy, 10, To Super Bowl 2022 — Photos

JAY-Z
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Cincinncati Bengals fans outside the statdium before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Jonathan Cheban arrive at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Cheban BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Tracy Morgan watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, CalifRams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Martha Stewart watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
JAY-Z was pictured on the field at SoFi Stadium with his eldest daughter before the big game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

JAY-Z, 52, was spotted at Super Bowl LVI with his daughter Blue Ivy, 10, on Sunday, Feb. 13. The rapper brought the pre-teen, as well as a friend of hers, onto the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before the start of the game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The father-daughter duo wore protective face masks and hung out on the field with others. JAY-Z showed Blue something interesting on his phone. His wife Beyonce, 40, and their 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir didn’t appear to be at the big game.

JAY-Z
JAY-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy at Super Bowl 2022 (Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

JAY-Z wore a white T-shirt, navy blue pants, and black L.A. hat to the game. He also sported a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Blue looked so adorable in a colorful, graphic T-shirt, black pants, and a black hat. Her dark hair was done up in long braids.

Blue and her friend were also captured in an adorable photo on the field. They both adorably jumped up in the air to celebrate the start of the biggest sports game of the year. As the girls and JAY-Z enjoyed the game at the stadium, it’s likely that Beyonce was watching from home with Sir and Rumi. Their family is definitely rooting for the Rams, that’s for sure.

Rapper and producer Jay-Z (R) chats with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter while on the field before the start of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Blue Ivy Carter (L) and sister Rumi Carter, both daughters of Rapper and producer Jay-Z (not pictured), jump for a photo while on the field before the start of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Exclusive All Round - Please call for pricing. UK 50 GBP per image for web use Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Parker/Shutterstock (12204904b) Exclusive - Beyonce Knowles takes her daughter, Rumi, shopping in the Big Apple. Beyonce Knowles arrived at the world famous F.A.O Schwarz toy store as the store was closing to the public, so they could have a private shopping spree. They stayed for over an hour as they wandered around the store with their security guards keeping a watchful eye. Exclusive - Beyonce takes Rumi shopping at F.A.O Schwarz, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2021

Blue Ivy & Rumi
Blue Ivy & a friend at Super Bowl 2022 (Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first instance JAY-Z brought his eldest daughter to an NFL game this season. He took Blue to the Rams game against the Cardinals on January 17. The father-daughter duo looked to be having a blast together as they witnessed the Rams impressive victory, 34-11, that day. Hopefully they bring the Rams some good luck in the Super Bowl!