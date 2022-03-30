Beyonce Rocks Insanely Sexy Sheer Dress For Her Oscars After-Party: 1st Photos

Beyonce and Jay Z once again hosted their ultra-exclusive Oscars after party at the Chateau Marmont — and she came dressed to impress. Bey shared the first photos of her look on March 30, three days after the event.

Beyoncé avoided being photographed by paparazzi at her 2022 Oscars after-party, but she posted a series of shots on her Instagram several days after the event. The stunning songstress showed off her super sexy look for the after-party, which consisted of totally sheer fabric. There was carefully-placed embellishments throughout the dress to cover things up, and the gown was complete with a daring, high leg slit up one side. Bey completed her ensemble with sunglasses and a chunky diamond necklace, along with her hair styled in loose curls.

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z once again hosted their invite-only Oscar party at the historic Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 27. The Carters began hosting the “Gold Party” soirée in 2018, initially in honor of friend Mary J. Blige who earned two nominations for Mudbound that year: one in Best Original Song and a second in Best Supporting Actress.

This year was extra-special for Beyonce, however, as it marked her very first nomination at the Oscars. The mom-of-three earned a nod for the song “Be Alive.” The tune, part of the King Richard soundtrack, competed in the Best Original Song category against “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto), Diane Warren‘s “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days). Billie and Finneas ended up taking home the Oscar.

However, Beyonce also had the opportunity to open up the Academy Awards with a performance of “Be Alive.” The performance took place on the actual tennis courts where Serena Williams and Venus Williams learned how to play while growing up, as was portrayed in King Richard. Later on, Bey made her way to the actual show and sat in the audience with Jay before heading to her after-party.

Queen Bey and Jay — née Shawn Carter — seemingly decided to make the A-List only bash an annual fair when they brought it back in 2019. The party has only been held at the Chateau Marmont, generally in the garage area which is known for historically hosting the hotel’s most VIP guests (read: privacy). Entrance to the event is shrouded in secrecy, with lucky attendees making their way through blackout curtains to gain access. Naturally, no phones are permitted inside the main room, with past reports also revealing that celebrity guests are asked not to bring their own security teams.

The Houston, Texas native is rarely caught by paparazzi — instead sharing a curated look of her fashionable ensembles via Instagram. Beyonce last posted about a week after Valentine’s Day, rocking a red pair of latex leggings and a cozy red turtleneck from her Adidas collaboration line Ivy Park that included a heart cutout in the back. She finished the out with a clear pair of PVC pumps and a kitschy cherry shaped handbag. The former Destiny’s Child member opted not to write a caption, per usual, allowing her outfit to speak for itself!