Beyonce Rocks Neon Yellow Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Matching Gloves At The Oscars

Beyonce stole the show at the 2022 Oscars when she wore a neon yellow, off-the-shoulder outfit.

Beyonce slayed the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It was a night to remember for the 40-year-old singer, who was nominated for Best Original Song, and she looked absolutely gorgeous when she arrived wearing a neon yellow off-the-shoulder outfit with matching gloves and massive crystal dangling earrings.

Beyonce is nominated for Best Original Song for “BE ALIVE” from the movie, King Richard. The music and lyrics were created by Bey and DIXSON. Not only was Bey nominated, but she performed her hit song for the show when she wore a neon green sequin dress with a feather-lined neckline.

If there’s one thing for sure about Beyonce, it is that she always makes a statement with her outfits whether it’s on or off of the red carpet. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bey on the carpet, but luckily, we get to see her off-duty style on Instagram.

Just recently, Bey looked stunning in a head-to-toe red Ivy Park outfit featuring a baggy turtleneck sweater tucked into a pair of skintight, high-waisted latex skinny pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of massive diamond heart-shaped earrings and sheer mesh red pointed-toe pumps.

Aside from that look, Bey headed to the Super Bowl looking fierce in a pair of high-waisted denim short shorts with sheer black Wolford Individual 10 Tights underneath. Tucked into her shorts, she wore a plunging black, strapless Dolce & Gabbana Lace Bustier with a cropped tan Off-White Field Jacket on top.

She accessorized her edgy look with a pair of black platform sandals, Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Sunglasses, a Messika Flappers High Jewelry Choker, a Messika Shards of Mirror Diamond Necklace, Messika x Kate Moss Diamond Earrings, and a Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Bag.