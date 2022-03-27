Beyonce Opens The Oscars With ‘Be Alive’ Performance From Compton Tennis Court & Blue Ivy Joins Her

Bow down to Beyonce. The singer blew everyone away with her stellar performance of ‘Be Alive’ from a Compton tennis court during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, and daughter Blue Ivy was part of it all.

Beyonce just blessed us with one of the best Oscar openings of all time. The Oscar nominee performed live from a tennis court in Compton, California. She sounded incredible and was surrounded by a choir and orchestra, all dressed in tennis ball yellow as well.

Bey dazzled in a tennis ball yellow sequined dress that showed off a whole lot of leg. She also wore a diamond garter on her left leg and massive diamond earrings. At the end of the performance, Blue Ivy took center stage in front of her mom and the rest of the ensemble. Beyonce and Blue, what a duo!

Beyonce is one of the nominees for Best Original Song. This marks her very first Academy Award nomination. Her song, “Be Alive,” is from the Will Smith movie King Richard.

The Grammy winner wanted to be a part of King Richard after seeing a screening of the film. She was inspired by Serena and Venus Williams, the tennis icons who are at the center of the film along with their father. “The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Will told EW. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

Beyonce made her Oscars debut back in 2003 in a black velvet gown. Two years later, Bey returned to the Oscars stage to perform for the very first time. The singer performed three of the Best Original Song nominees, including “Learn to Be Lonely” from Phantom of the Opera, with Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano.

In 2007, Beyonce hit the stage to perform a medley of songs from Dreamgirls with her co-stars, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose. Two years after that, Bey helped host Hugh Jackman honor musicals with an incredible performance along with Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried.