Jay Z & Beyonce Play With Twins Rumi & Sir, 2, At Beach On Perfect Family Getaway

Rumi and Sir Carter hit the sand with their mom and dad, Jay Z and Beyonce, for an adorable vacation in the Hamptons. The toddlers looked so excited!

Jay Z and Beyonce took some time off to have fun in the sun with their two-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on August 12, marking a rare public outing for the ultra-private family. The happy family headed to Jay’s home state of New York, where they hit the sand and the surf in the Hamptons to chill, following Beyonce’s massive, whirlwind press tour for The Lion King. We seldom see Jay and Bey’s youngest kids out and about, and while the doting parents made sure that their little ones were kept mostly covered by sunshades and umbrellas, it was clear that they were having tons of fun. Those tiny matching ruffled playsuits were to die for, too!

The last good glimpse we had of Rumi and Sir was earlier in 2019, when Beyonce included the twins in a montage video about the joys of last year. There the babies were, clear as day, in a snippet of their famous parents’ secret vow renewal ceremony. Blink and you’ll miss it, but Rumi could be seen giggling, while Sir smiled at the camera as Bey and Jay said “I do” again in the background. “At 36, I became a new mother of three,” Beyonce says in a voiceover. “I breastfed my twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of 10 years.”

Rumi an Sir’s big sister, seven-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, wasn’t along for the family getaway. They may just have not fit into her busy schedule! After all, Blue just became the youngest person to get on the Billboard Top 100 after appearing on, and writing lyrics to her mom’s new hit, “Brown Skin Girl“. She has a side gig, too. Grandma Tina Knowles said at BeautyconLA on August 10 that Blue is a gifted makeup artist who can put even the most influential of influencers to shame.

“We have fun. And she’s quite a makeup artist. She’s amazing,” Tina said. “Eyes. Oh my god, she puts stones and all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye.”