Gwyneth Paltrow’s Children: Meet Her 2 Kids, Apple & Moses

When Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t acting in hit movies and running a wellness empire, she’s the doting mother of two children. Find out more about her kids here!

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her award-winning performances in hit films like Shakespeare in Love and The Royal Tenenbaums and has also made headlines for her forward-thinking lifestyle company, Goop. When she’s not on screen or raving about the latest wellness innovation, the 49-year-old is an all-star mom to her two kids, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15. The business owner shares the two teens with her Coldplay front man ex-husband Chris Martin, 44, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2016. Gwyn is now married to Brad Falchuck, tk, while Chris is still dating actress Dakota Johnson, 32.

Gwyneth and Chris, who famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2016, have also found a way to consciously co-parent. Speaking at the #BlogHer15 conference in 2018, Gwyneth said she was “very lucky” to have a partner in Chris who was willing to take care of their family with a “collaborative” sensibility. “I’m really for Chris and he’s really for me and our children are our priority,” the Iron Man actress stated.

Although Gwyneth has never been super public with her children in the media, she’s often shared sweet anecdotes about them and you can find them peppered in her social media here and there.

Find out more about Gwyneth and Chris’ kids below!

Apple Martin

Apple was born May 14, 2004, with an original celebrity baby name that definitely made headlines. The now-17-year-old, who is a definite Gwyneth look-a-like with her tall, slender figure and long blonde hair, is also very much a teenager, poking fun at mom when she gets the chance.

Early in the pandemic in 2020, Apple shared a playful interpretation of her mom’s quarantine to-do list, writing, “Make more vagina eggs & candles” in a notebook shared to Instagram. The teen also poked fun in April on TikTok, saying her mom’s morning routine consisted of “making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes, and just everything vagina.”

Even with Apple’s hilarious takes, Gwyn still loves her first born all the same, shouting out for her birthday in May 2020 on Instagram. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” Gwyn wrote. “I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.”

She went on, “I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝”

Moses Martin

Moses was born April 8, 2006, and is definitely a spiting image of his A-list parents. Although his older sister Apple has had her fun teasing mom from time to time, Moses has been a little more supportive, as Gwyneth recently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Speaking with Ellen, Gwyn noted her child as being “proud” of his “feminist” mom for the sex-positive products she sells on Goop — even the vibrators.

Gwyn also shared with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel during a January episode of his show that Moses had become quite the skateboarder amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, working on “skills and tricks” as a form of outdoor exercise. For Moses’ 15th, birthday, the proud mom posted an Instagram birthday shout-out to her page, exhibiting the teen first in a close-up portrait and then showing off his skateboarding talents.