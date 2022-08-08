Beyonce & Madonna Pose in Sheer Jeweled Bodysuits To Promote ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Days after Beyoncé and Madonna dropped “The Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Madonna, 63, posted an elegant and sexy photo of her with Bey, 40, while promoting the collab. In the image uploaded to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer stands next to the glittery disco horse from the Renaissance cover art. Madonna seems to be harkening back to her Vogue days, wearing a corset, fishnet stockings, multiple jeweled necklaces, a fur stole, and not much else. The music legend’s blonde hair is up in curls, and her makeup looks flawless.

For the shoot, Beyoncé rocked the jeweled bodysuit from the cover art but opted to lay on the floor on top of a furry rug. The “Heated” singer’s hair was free and flowing while she cast an alluring and powerful look toward the camera. The pose mirrored the illustrated Beyoncé found on the remix’s cover art (while Madonna shared cover art that showed a cartoon version of herself.)

Beyoncé and Madonna dropped the remix on Friday, Aug. 5. The new version features an interpolation of Madonna’s “Vogue,” but while Madonna named-checked famous “Golden Age” actors (“Greta Garbo, and Monroe / Dietrich and DiMaggio / Marlon Brando, Jimmy Dean / On the cover of a magazine”), Beyonce reworked the lyrics to celebrate Black women.

“[Sister] Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold / Bessie Smith, Nina Simone / Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / [Eryka] Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’,” raps Beyoncé, before naming others like Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Janet Jackson, Tierra Whack, Missy Elliott, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Aaliyah, and her “Move” collaborator, Grace Jones. Beyoncé also named Nicki Minaj, Rhianna, and Whitney Houston before listing legendary ballroom houses – including House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Amazon, House of Aviance, and the House of Ninja. Fittingly, Beyoncé sampled Kevin Aviance for “PURE/HONEY” on Renaissance.

After hearing Beyoncé name-drop them in their song, some artists freaked out. “B-TCH- BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE,” tweeted Lizzo, per Billboard. Jill Scott tweeted, “I’m in tears. Y’all know I’m in tears. You KNOW!” “Thanks to @beyonce Queen Bey for shouting me out amongst these greats, and even more for takin’ it back!” added Santigold. “Letting the people KNOW about all these Black women, powerful powerful spirits, many of whom never received the acknowledgment they deserved!”