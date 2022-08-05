Beyonce Collaborates With Madonna On Surprise ‘Break My Soul: The Queens Remix’

Beyonce, 40, shocked fans on August 5, by releasing a special edition remix of her smash hit single “Break My Soul” featuring the legendary pop singer Madonna, 63. The track is officially titled “Break My Soul: The Queens Remix” and can only be purchased via Beyonce’s official website — as of publishing time, the song has not emerged on any streaming platforms. The song marks the pop queens’ first ever collaboration together, already making music history.

A full album of remixes was also released on August 3, including songs with will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, and Nita Aviance. Madonna and Beyonce’s collaboration can be listened to once purchased on the website and exclusively delivered through email. Both Madonna and Beyonce have yet to make a comment on the surprising project via social media.

Twitter users have given the hot new single a raving review, indicating its sure to get everyone dancing this weekend! One user wrote, “Beyoncé Mashing up ‘Vogue’ with ‘Break My Soul’ is like the gay trifecta of godliness with a new rap doing a name call of female artists! HOT DAMN! Beyoncé and Madonna on one track, loving it!” The single reportedly features Beyonce listing off the names of iconic Black women in music — including the late Aaliyah and her sister Solange.

Beyonce sang, “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl[and]… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.” The single comes just one week after Beyonce’s album RENAISSANCE was released on July 29.

Queen B’s last album was Lemonade, which was released on April 23, 2016. RENAISSANCE came after a six year hiatus, with the exception of Bey’s The Lion King soundtrack in 2019. Prior to the release of RENAISSANCE, the album was leaked — and Beyonce took to Instagram to thank fans for not listening to the album early. She wrote, “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank ya’ll enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me,” Beyonce concluded.

With a new iconic single out with Madonna, it is certain no one can break these two ladies souls!