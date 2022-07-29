Beyonce, 40, Looks Sexier Than Ever In Lace Up Bodysuit After Dropping ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé is playing up her sexy side in photos promoting Act 1 of her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, which debuted on July 29. In the photos, which can be seen here, the 40-year-old musician poses in a black lacy bodysuit, which was worn under a black corset that accentuated her curves. She paired the sexy ensemble with Wolford brand stockings, which retail for about $50 per pair, a garter belt, and a black hat with a mid-size brim. She completed the sensational outfit with a black leather jacket and black pointed heels.

The photos appeared to take place in a dimly lit lounge or club. In one snapshot, Beyoncé sizzled as she leaned against a black tiled wall, while in another, she walked upstairs, showing off her voluptuous backside as she carried her jacket in her left hand. In that particular image, the words ‘terms privacy’ were typed over her back in white lettering. A third steamy snapshot showed Beyoncé once again leaning against the black tiled wall with a cigar in her right hand. She gave the picture a hint of attitude with her chin pointed up and her lips slightly parted.

The racy photoshoot was touted by Wolford, which shared one of the images on their Instagram account. “Lingerie for the stars, @beyonce says her latest album intends ‘to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism & overthinking, feel freedom!’ Just like Wolford,” they captioned the post. Beyoncé has been a staunch supporter of Wolford tights for years, and according to Yahoo! Life, she wears them on stage during her tours to achieve shiny, performance-ready legs.

While the new photos are certainly a treat for fans, Beyoncé has rocked sexy lingerie before. In 2019, the “All Night” singer wowed in a custom Duckie Confetti leopard print corset paired with a figure-hugging pencil skirt. Two years later, the mom of three posed in a white bustier top with an animal-print mini skirt, as seen above.

Furthermore, ahead of the release of RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé shared a revealing photo of herself confidentially sitting on top of a silver holographic horse that seemingly had burst of lightening through it. She donned a barely-there crystal outfit that was more like a giant beaded necklace wrapping around her famous curves. Along with the photo, she gave insight into what the new album did for her. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she said. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”