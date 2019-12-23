Beyonce Slays In Sexy, Plunging Leopard-Print Corset & Skirt — See Fierce New Photos 

Beyonce channeled her inner Sasha Fierce in a series of new photos on Instagram, December 22! The singer sizzled in a strapless, leopard ensemble that featured a sultry corset top and matching gloves.

Who runs the world? Beyonce is fiercer than ever in a slew of new photos [SEEN HERE] she shared to Instagram on Sunday night. The Grammy winning singer, 38, showed off her amazing curves in a custom Duckie Confetti leopard print corset, pencil skirt, and matching gloves.

Queen B accessorized with white cat-eye sunnies and turquoise chandelier earrings, as seen in another closeup shot she shared. The Lion King actress, who voiced Nala in the Disney animated remake, stepped out in a pair of pointed black stilettos with an ankle strap. Bey donned smokey eyes and a nude lip, as her long, blonde braids covered her backside.

It’s unclear where the mother of three was headed in her animal-print look, however, she shared more photos from her night out. Bey was pictured alongside mom Tina Knowles, who stunned in a blue dress and red lip. Kelly Rowland was also present in one photo with the mother-daughter duo.

Bey’s night out came soon after she released new photos from her IVY PARK collection with Adidas. The debut collection is set for release in January of 2020.

The singer, who covered Elle‘s January 2020 issue, explained why she decided to shift her focus on designing unisex clothing for IVY PARK.

“This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” she told the magazine earlier this month. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

Beyonce is closing out the decade on a high note, as she’s one step closer to adding Oscar- winner to her laundry list of accolades. It was recently announced that the singer made the shortlists nominations in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards. Bey was nominated for her song “Spirit” from The Lion King. The song was featured on both The Lion King official soundtrack, and on her own album The Lion King: The Gift.