Beyonce looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the cover of ‘Elle’ magazine’s January 2020 issue as she poses in a slew of sexy outfits including a plunging bodysuit!

Is there anything that Beyonce, 38, can’t do? The singer just graced the January 2020 cover of Elle magazine, and she looks unbelievably sexy in a bunch of different outfits for the photoshoot. One of our favorite photos is the cover, which sees Bey rocking a burgundy track top bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline, as she chose to keep the top unzipped revealing braless cleavage. Both the one-piece and the harness bag are both from her IVY PARK x adidas collaboration. She accessorized her look with a pair of gold Lana Jewelry hoop earrings and dazzling Ofira rings. Throughout the entire shoot, Beyonce rocked super long tight braids which started all the way at her scalp and ended at her waist.

Aside from her bodysuit on the first cover, Bey looked even sexier on the second cover which sees her sitting down in nothing but a skintight burgundy IVY PARK x adidas dress which was zipped up all the way to her neck. On top of the mini, she threw on an oversized green plaid Gucci coat, which she chose to keep draped over her shoulders, revealing her bare toned legs. She kept her same gold Lana Jewelry hoops on for this cover.

As if Beyonce’s looks couldn’t get any better, another photo has Beyonce pictured sitting on top of a car in front of a laundromat, wearing an oversized deep red asymmetrical coat with orange stripes, 7/8 tights and super sleek 72 sneakers from IVY PARK x adidas. Underneath her coat, she rocked a cream Junya Watanabe trench dress with a long, flowy lace maxi skirt and she accessorized with an Hermès beret, Lana Jewelry earrings, a Lorraine Schwartz necklace and Ofira rings.

This was a super exciting shoot for Bey considering she launched a new adidas partnership for IVY PARK and officially owns IVY PARK completely. Throughout the entire shoot, she looks gorgeous in pieces from her collection, and we are absolutely obsessed with this spread! We can’t wait for the issue to hit newsstands on December 17.