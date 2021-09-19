Beyoncé Rocks A White Bustier Top & Jacquard Mini Skirt In New Italy Vacation Photos With Jay-Z — Photos

Beyonce is truly living her best life on a yacht in Europe! The singer and her husband Jay-Z looked chic in a series of new vacation snaps.

Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, looked cooler than ever when they posed on a yacht while vacationing in Italy. The power couple may have skipped out on the Met Gala this year, but they brought their fashion A-game while celebrating Bey’s 40th birthday on the European cruise. The “Crazy In Love” singer’s latest snaps show her rocking a white corset-style bustier top with an animal-print mini skirt and matching jacket.

She accessorized the look with small, white-framed sunglasses, a layered diamond necklace, and a glittering silver handbag. Her husband cut a more casual figure in a Hawaiian-style button-down shirt featuring a Playboy bunny print, which he paired with black jeans. Talk about a power duo!

It seems the A-listers soaking up the final days of summer, as they were recently spotted on Amazon boss Jeff Bezos‘ yacht off the coast of Ponza, Italy. The couple embraced each other while taking in the scenic ocean views from a hot tub on the megayacht named Flying Fox. Bey wrapped a towel around her body and pulled her brunette tresses back in a loose bun. Meanwhile, Jay-Z donned a pair of light blue swimming shorts as he planted a kiss on Bey’s head.

As fans would know, the trip is an extended celebration of Bey’s big 4-0 milestone. A source close to the pop star told HollywoodLife she was looking straight ahead as she begins a new decade in her life. “Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” the insider explained. “She has accomplished so much and experienced things that many people could only dream about. And while she’s looking forward to seeing where her career takes her over the next decade.”

Family is everything to Beyonce, the source reiterated, and she wants to spend as much time with her kids Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi & Sir, 3. “She’s also planning on carving out more time to spend with Jay and her babies,” our insider shared. “Beyonce has traveled all across the world, and it’s almost always been due to work obligations. So now she’d love to spend more time abroad to just experience different cultures and share more adventures with her family.”