Beyoncé & Jay-Z Share A Romantic Embrace On Yacht In Italy After Stunning Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been spotted relaxing off the coast of Italy, packing on the PDA while on Jeff Bezos’ yacht.

Beyonce, 39, and her husband JAY-Z, 51, have been soaking up the final days of summer. The A-listers were spotted on Amazon boss Jeff Bezos‘ yacht off the coast of Ponza, Italy on September 10 — see all the snaps here. The couple embraced each other while taking in the scenic ocean views from a hot tub on the megayacht named Flying Fox.

Bey wrapped a towel around her body and pulled her brunette tresses back in a loose bun. Meanwhile, Jay-Z donned a pair of light blue swimming shorts as he planted a kiss on Bey’s head. The duo were most recently seen in Tiffany & Co.’s new “ABOUT LOVE” campaign. Bey is now one of the very few people to get the opportunity to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond which weighs 128.54 carats and includes 82 facets.

The “Single Ladies” singer is one of only four women to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond. Lady Gaga most recently wore the jewel at the 2019 Oscars. In the campaign, JAY-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. Other campaign snaps show Bey wearing a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring sourced from Botswana, and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, said in a statement.