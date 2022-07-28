Beyoncé Cuddles With All 3 Of Her Sleeping Children In Message To Fans Ahead of ‘Renaissance’

On the day before the start of the modern Renaissance, Beyoncé paid tribute to the people who helped her make this new album. “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote in a message shared on her website on Thursday (July 28), along with a photo of her snuggling daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and her 5-year-old twins. “And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse [Jay-Z], who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

“A big thank you to my uncle Jonny,” continued Beyoncé. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood Crew, my Slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I Luhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in ever move that I make. I love you.”

Earlier in the message, Beyoncé repeated the message she shared when unveiling the Lady Godiva-esque cover art. This album, the first part of a “three-act project,” was recorded over the past three pandemic years. “[A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she wrote. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism, and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The first taste of this creative journey arrived with “Break My Soul” on June 20. Since then, anticipation for the album has reached a fever pitch.

Beyonce ended her Thursday message with some appreciation for her fans. “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she wrote. “Love Y’all Deep, B.”