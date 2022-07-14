Beyonce Posts Her First TikTok & She Has An Important Message For Her Fans: Watch

Beyoncé posted on TikTok. We repeat: Beyoncé is active on TikTok. Months after joining the ‘clock app,’ Beyoncé, 40, posted her first video, one featuring people grooving to her new song, “Break My Soul.” While Beyoncé herself doesn’t appear in the clip, some familiar faces pop up, like Shangela, Cardi B, Josh Dior, Zachary Campbell, and a bunch of other creators that she credited in the comments section. “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé captioned the video. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”

Fans were excited, to say the least. “THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED,” wrote TikTok’s official account. “Can’t believe I’m witnessing Beyoncé’s TikTok era,” wrote one. “IM HAVING A HEARTATTACK OMFG.” “Imagine being in Beyoncé’s first tiktok post,” asked one. “MY WIG IS ORBITING SATURN! BEYONCÉ YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN! SENT ME INTO CARDIAC ARREST ON THIS FLIGHT,” wrote Josh Omz. “LOVE YOU QUEEN.” “Ahhhh this is the first post?! I love it!!!” “The fact that she not only posted these amazing people but she tagged them too?!? Another reason why Bey is Queen!!”

Beyoncé joined TikTok in December 2021, but until July 14, the account remained dormant. It seems that TikTok will feature in the rollout of her new album since she tagged her first video with “#Renaissance,” the name of her forthcoming album.

“Break My Soul” is the first taste of Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated seventh studio album, the first since 2016’s Lemonade. Fans got their first glimpse of the cover art on June 30. In the photo, Bey did her best Lady Godiva by appearing mostly nude on the back of what appears to be a crystal horse. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” added Beyoncé. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance arrives on July 29.