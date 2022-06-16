Beyonce Slays In Tight Black Gown While Riding A Horse On ‘Vogue’ UK Cover: Photos

When it comes to Beyonce, one thing is for sure – she knows how to make a statement. That’s exactly what the 40-year-old did on the latest cover of Vogue UK when she stunned in a slew of gorgeous outfits including a skintight, long-sleeve black velvet gown.

On the cover, Bey rocked a massive feather headpiece that looked like a halo surrounding her head. The turtleneck gown featured long, gloved sleeves and a fitted bodice while the hem of the skirt was pleated. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black patent leather heeled boots.

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Bey looked like Cleopatra when she wore a dazzling gold bedazzled Schiaparelli Haute Couture coat that was embroidered with sequins, crystal-mesh, vintage jewels, and Swarovski rhinestones. The coat had a plunging neckline and Bey chose to wear nothing underneath revealing ample cleavage. She accessorized with huge gold-plated and rhinestone earrings from the same designer, featuring massive planets dangling down.

View Related Gallery Beyonce Through The Years: Then & Now Photos Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015 China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Letoya Latavia Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child at the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in La 1998 Destiny's Child 1998

As if Beyonce’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a strapless pink and black corset with a pair of skintight sequined leggings, and a long red silk train. She styled her outfit with a pair of knee-high pink platform boots embellished with lace by Harris Reed & Roker. She also rocked a huge pink feather headpiece by Harris Reed & Vivienne Lake, as well as a platinum and diamond necklace by Tiffany.

One photo pictured Beyonce riding a motorcycle in a full black leather outfit featuring a patchwork leather jacket by Junya Watanabe, vinyl leggings by Commando, boots by Harris Reed & Roker, a beaded leather headpiece with silver studs by Malakai, and a pair of white-gold and diamond earring by Lorraine Schwartz.