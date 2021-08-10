Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo.

The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.

The Instagram account for the singer’s athleisure clothing line shared the snapshot on Monday, Aug. 9. The Black is King artist sits atop a horse saddle against the backdrop of a western desert. The Ivy Park Rodeo collection, a collaboration with Adidas, will drop on August 19.

Beyoncé first announced the new collection with a short visual ahead of the weekend on her Instagram account. With cowboys, cowgirls, and horses abound, the rodeo-themed visual ad featured a slew of celebrity cameos, including actor Glynn Turman, model Paloma Elsesser, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, and country singer Orville Peck.

The singer also stars in the campaign visual and rocks a series of western looks that nod to her Texan roots, including revealing chaps, a pink and brown sports bra and leggings set with cow prints, and a denim mini dress.

For the Rodeo collection, the star made an effort to spotlight game-changing figures in the industry. Ivy Park’s official account has been sharing individual posts of each celebrity cameo and providing inspiration background information on the figures.

For Glynn, an Emmy-winning actor who has starred in The Wire, A Different World, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and more, Ivy Park spotlighted the actor’s summer camp for inner-city and at-risk youth, Camp Gid D Up, and gushed about the “accomplished horseman and rodeo champion off-screen.”

For Orville, an openly-gay country star, Ivy Park spotlighted the singer’s “triumphant songwriting skills and intentional craftsmanship,” his “unique personal style,” and his commitment to activism.

Beyoncé has long made an effort to uplift the marginalized and infuse activism into her body of work, including performing a Black Panther-inspired Super Bowl set in 2016 with fellow headliners Coldplay and Bruno Mars and displaying post-Hurricane Katrina visuals in her “Formation” music video. The star has also spoken extensively in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.