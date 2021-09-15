Beyonce’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Adorable Little Ones & Photos Of Them

Queen Bey and JAY-Z are proud parents to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. Find out more about the power couple’s three kids here.

Beyonce, 40, is a widely-talented superstar who is beloved by her loyal legion of fans, known as the ‘Behive.’ But off the stage, Beyonce sticks to a super private life as she raises her three children, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, with husband (and fellow megastar) JAY-Z, 51. Bey and Jay, who wed in 2008, mostly keep their kids out of the public eye, especially the twins. But as the ‘Beyhive’ knows, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir are all rising superstars in their own rights!

Here is everything you need to know about Beyonce and JAY-Z’s three children. Plus, see photos of the power couple’s little ones!

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce announced that she was pregnant with her first child at the end of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011. On January 7, 2012, Bey and Jay-Z become parents when little Blue Ivy arrived. Over the years, Blue has become a superstar in the making. She’s been featured on two of her parent’s songs: first on JAY-Z’s 2012 single “Glory,” and then on Beyonce’s 2020 song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. For her participation in the latter project, Blue won a plethora of awards, including the 2020 BET Her Award and the 2021 Grammys’ Best Music Video category. The Grammy win was historic for Blue, as she became the second youngest person to ever receive a Grammy award at 9 years old.

Blue is clearly super talented already, and a source previously told HollywoodLife that Bey and Jay are very supportive of their daughter. “Blue Ivy is a natural performer and, unsurprisingly, she’s also very talented,” our source revealed. “When you see her dance it’s obvious that she was born for it. Beyonce and Jay-Z really nurture her talent. She’s been in dance classes since she was a toddler, and she’s always been included in everything her mom and dad are doing, too.”

Rumi & Sir Carter

Beyonce’s pregnancy with her twins Rumi and Sir was announced via Instagram in February 2017, and the news literally broke the internet. The “Halo” songstress showed off her baby bump as she posed in a green veil and blue and maroon lingerie in front of a bouquet of flowers. A few months later, daughter Rumi and son Sir were born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Calf. on June 13, 2017.

In the years since the twins’ births, Beyonce and JAY-Z have kept their two littles ones out of the spotlight, even moreso than big sister Blue. Luckily, Bey’s mom Tina Knowles shared a bit about the twins’ contrasting personalities in a 2019 interview with US Weekly. She said that Rumi “is really just going to rule the world,” while Sir “is kind of laid back and chills” like dad JAY-Z.

Rumi and Sir are still too young to hit the red carpet with their famous parents like Blue does. However, the twins did make adorable cameos in Beyonce’s 2020 “Black Is King” visual album. And most recently, Rumi and Sir appeared in the campaign video for their mom’s Ivy Park Kids brand, which launched Aug. 11. The siblings and Beyonce wore matching blue sweatsuits from the brand as they stood together in a blue arena with blue fireworks flashing behind them. Blue appeared in the video as well, making it a full family affair!