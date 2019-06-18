Beyonce & Jay-Z Are Nurturing Daughter Blue Ivy’s ‘Natural Talent’: ‘She Was Born’ To Perform

Blue Ivy Carter is an amazing dancer, and Beyonce and Jay-Z are all about letting that talent flourish, we’ve learned exclusively from a source.

Beyonce and Jay-Z know that their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter‘s got the moves, and they’re ready and willing to do anything to support her dancing dreams. Blue broke the internet on June 16 when she slayed during a dance recital to her mom’s cover of the classic song, “Before I Let Go”. She was incredible! People immediately made the video go viral, convinced that seven-year-old Blue was her mother’s mini-me. Jay-Z and Beyonce are so proud of and impressed by their little girl, a source close to the power couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and she’s learning it from the best.

“Blue Ivy is a natural performer and, unsurprisingly, she’s also very talented,” the source said. “When you see her dance it’s obvious that she was born for it. Beyonce and Jay-Z really nurture her talent. She’s been in dance classes since she was a toddler and she’s always been included in everything her mom and dad are doing, too. When Beyonce is working on choreography or rehearsing, Blue is often there watching or even joining in and doing her best to copy her mom.” Lucky girl! The source also mentioned that Blue loves singing, and Bey and Jay often take her with them to the recording studio.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are encouraging that talent in Blue, as well,” they dished. They love seeing her shine. But right now, it’s just about letting her grow and learn and have fun. They aren’t pushing any sort of agenda or trying to make her a star; they just want her to do whatever makes her happiest. But, if she wants to go into the family business and have a music career they’ll be behind it all the way.”