Blue Ivy, 7, Slays Dance Recital Performance To Her Mom Beyoncé’s Song ‘Before I Let Go’ – Watch

Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyonce, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Beyonce and JAY-Z’s seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter impressed an audience full of people by busting some moves to her mom’s song ‘Before I Let Go’ at a dance recital in Los Angeles.

Blue Ivy Carter, 7, proved she’s inheriting her iconic mom’s ability to dance when she turned heads on stage at a dance recital in L.A.! The talented daughter of Beyonce, 37, and JAY-Z, 49, recently danced her little heart out with a bunch of other kids at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s annual Spring concert called “Colors” and the song that played during her time on stage was none other than her mom’s cover of “Before I Let Go”, which was originally done by Frankie Beverly and Maze. In a video clip of the dance routine, which was posted on TMZ, Blue Ivy, who wore a white top, sparkly jeans shorts, and black tennis shoes, can be seen front and center as she confidently shows off various moves before ending things with a massively impressive split! In addition to her routine in the video, the adorable tot performed two other times during the show. See the video of Blue Ivy HERE!

As the child of two of music’s biggest stars, all eyes are on Blue Ivy whenever she’s out in public, so it’s no surprise that her latest dance recital got a lot of attention. In addition to her dance talents, she showed off her singing talents on Beyonce’s Homecoming live album, which was released in Apr. Bey had her little girl help her in singing the song “Lift Every Voice & Sing” on the release and at the end of the track she even told her mini-me that she’s “like Mommy”.

Bey also compared Blue Ivy to herself in Jan. when she took to social media to post side by side photos that showed both her and her daughter looking strikingly similar at age 7. “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up,” she captioned the post.