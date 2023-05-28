Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi, 5, Cheers On Blue, 11, During Concert With ‘I Love You Blue’ Sign: Watch

Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi, 5, showed off her love for her big sister Blue Ivy, 11,at the pop star’s concert on Friday night. While Blue was performing some amazing choreography on stage alongside her mom, Rumi was spotted in the audience cheering! A Twitter video (below) captured Rumi dancing with some friends at the Stade de France during Blue’s dance extravaganza and then holding up a sign that read “We Love You Blue!” Too cute!

Rumi Carter shows her support for her sister and mother with her friend while holding a "We love you, Blue!!" banner❤️ #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuudYL9sA7 — Yoncé Philippines (@BeyonceManila) May 27, 2023

The fan clip was overlayed with the text, “POV: I saw Beyoncé’s 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour,” though it was unclear if Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, was in attendance. Moments after Blue’s biggest fan held up her amazing sign, Blue was seen back in the stands next to Rumi, rocking the same outfit she did on stage.

And rock it she did! Blue performed flawlessly alongside Beyonce’s backup dancers on Friday, as they busted out some sweet moves to “My Power,” from Beyonce’s 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift. Blue also showed off her dance skills during a performance of her mom’s 2020 single, “Black Parade.”

Blue must have been studying the choreography when she was spotted backstage at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour at the Friends Arena in Sweden on May 10. Alongside her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy bopped her head to her iconic parent’s epic setlist spanning 36 songs.

The recent concerts have been a welcome return for the pop princess, as Beyoncé has not toured on her own since her 49-stop Formation outing in 2016, following the release of “Lemonade.” In 2018, she performed at Coachella and then toured with Jay-Z for On the Run II Tour.

As fans know, Blue Ivy actually took the stage alongside her mom in the last show Beyonce performed before the tour kick off. The pop superstar invited Blue Ivy to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in January. Looking like a mini-me of her mom, Blue Ivy showed off some dance moves as well, while Beyonce hit the high notes.

Beyonce performed “Crazy In Love” and “Naughty Girl” from her 2003 debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, her iconic ballad “Halo” and the smooth groove “Drunk In Love” from her 2013 self-titled album, and the more recent anthem, “Freedom,” from her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage, per TMZ.