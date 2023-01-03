Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.

JAY-Z was dressed in a blue bomber jacket, grey sweatpants, a white bucket hat, and a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, Beyonce wore a blue hoodie over her head to shield herself from the cameras. The famous family was escorted towards their car outside by male bodyguards.

Beyonce and JAY-Z are rarely seen out and about, especially with all their kids. In November, the power couple left their little ones at home to enjoy two different date nights, one on the West Coast, and one on the East Coast. Bey and JAY hit up a New York City restaurant on Nov. 17. Ten days later, they dined at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles.

In October, Beyonce and her whole family united for Halloween, where they dressed up as The Proud Family. Bey transformed into Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, JAY-Z perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, while Blue dressed up as Penny Proud, and twins Rumi and Sir went as Cece Proud and Bebe Proud.

Beyonce previously opened up about her love for her family in a December 2020 British Vogue interview. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” she told the publication. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them,” she said.