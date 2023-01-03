Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Beyonce and her family flew into Los Angeles after enjoying a New Year's vacay away, and naturally the paparazzi was there for the famous family's arrival.

January 3, 2023 1:59PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24 : (L-R) Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. fmpg/MediaPunch/IPX
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jay Z, Beyonce, and the kids are spotted at LAX as they return back home from after enjoying a New Year's vacay away. Jay proves to be a doting father as he is seen carrying his son Sir Carter. Beyonce keeps a low profile as she sneaks towards her ride covering her face with her hood. Pictured: Jay Z, Beyonce BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce returns home with her very tall daughter Blue Ivy. They were seen returning from a mommy-daughter date. Beyonce, holding a hat and a bag full of nail polish and lip gloss, while Blue Ivy was clutching a bag of Doritos and her iPhone. The famous daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce seems to have shot up in height in recent months. With her mom being 5’7’’ - it looks like, at only 8 years old, Blue Ivy is only a few inches shorter than her mom!. 17 Sep 2020 Pictured: Beyonce, Blue Ivy. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701420_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.

JAY-Z was dressed in a blue bomber jacket, grey sweatpants, a white bucket hat, and a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, Beyonce wore a blue hoodie over her head to shield herself from the cameras. The famous family was escorted towards their car outside by male bodyguards.

Jay-Z
Jay-Z and his son Sir at LAX Airport on January 3, 2023 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Beyonce and JAY-Z are rarely seen out and about, especially with all their kids. In November, the power couple left their little ones at home to enjoy two different date nights, one on the West Coast, and one on the East Coast. Bey and JAY hit up a New York City restaurant on Nov. 17. Ten days later, they dined at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles.

In October, Beyonce and her whole family united for Halloween, where they dressed up as The Proud Family. Bey transformed into Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, JAY-Z perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, while Blue dressed up as Penny Proud, and twins Rumi and Sir went as Cece Proud and Bebe Proud.

Beyonce previously opened up about her love for her family in a December 2020 British Vogue interview. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” she told the publication. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them,” she said.

