Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz & More Stars At Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Concerts

Beyonce kicked off her highly anticipated ‘Renaissance’ tour in Sweden on May 10.

She’s already showcased electrifying performances in several cities.

Lenny Kravitz, Selena Gomez, and more stars have been seen in the audience at her Paris show!

Beyonce, 41, is no stranger to a big performance — nor does she have any shortage of big-name fans. And they’ve come on in force to support the legendary pop star as she once again confirms exactly why she’s so famous. Famous fans who’ve already appeared at her tour include Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley, and more!

Beyonce’s tour will continue on with fifty plus tour dates, and undoubtedly each and every one will sell out — this is Queen Bey’s first major solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour, which boasted just under 49 shows. Here’s our rundown of all the big stars who’ve come out for Beyonce’s massive Renaissance shows so far.

Selena Gomez & Dorit Kemsley

The Only Murders in the Building star and reality TV icon didn’t simply show up to see the concert — they scored a coveted invite backstage! In a photo circulated via Twitter, the unlikely duo was seen cuddling up on a chair in Beyonce’s backstage lounge during her Paris show on Friday, May 26.

Selena looked lovely in a classic all black ensemble, while Dorit wore a white tee shirt for the show. Selena was snapped in action inside the stadium, as well — looking genuinely thrilled to be there.

Selena Gomez and Dorit Kemsley in Beyoncé's backstage lounge at the Renaissance World Tour tonight in Paris 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RLHe4MeAKV — Aidan (@aidanthereup) May 26, 2023

Lenny Kravitz & Kris Jenner

Another unlikely duo, rocker Lenny Kravitz and Kardashians momager Kris Jenner were also spotted in a video clip ahead of the Paris concert — though they weren’t actually together. Lenny wore a sharp black suit as he was mobbed by fans with cameras making his way to his seat. Close behind him was Kris, who was rocking a silver suit jacket and black pants.

see pharrellllll. all these celebs here! jack dorsey, lenny kravitz, jacquemus etc. BEYONCÉ IS GIVING us a SHOW TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/fW8as8Abkw — ololad£ (@ladekale) May 26, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was seen dancing her heart out at the Paris Show on May 26, as well — right alongside Bey’s hubby Jay-Z! Fans rushed to grab videos of Megan, who was wearing a white crop top and a pair of low rise jeans with a heavy silver necklace as she laughed and sang along with her fellow rapper.

Natalie Portman

Fans caught a glimpse of Natalie Portman sitting in the audience as well. The Oscar winning Black Swan beauty sat in the front rows, her long brunette hair straight around her shoulders as she waited for the show to begin.