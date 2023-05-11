Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Setlist Revealed: All The Songs Played On Opening Night

- Beyonce is the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, with 32 trophies to her name
- She kicked off her 2023 Renaissance tour in support of her 2022 album of the same name in May 2023
- The Renaissance tour sweeps through Europe in May and June, and then plays in North America through September
Ladies (and gents), it’s time to get into “Formation”, because Beyonce officially kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance tour. The 41-year-old artist began her 50-plus-date tour, which supports her four-time Grammy Award-winning album 2022 album Renaissance, at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. This is her first solo tour since her 49-stop 2016 Formation tour, which ended at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and featured surprise appearances by Kendrick Lamar and her husband, Jay-Z. She then embarked on a joint tour with Jay-Z in 2018 to support their joint album, Everything Is Love. Beyonce spent some quality time with her family following the tour and then returned to the stage after a three-year hiatus via an extravagant concert in Dubai in Jan. 2023.
Beyonce’s Renaissance tour is projected to gross a whopping $2.1 billion on the low end, per Forbes. The outlet reported that the Renaissance tour could earn as much as $2.4 billion by its final show in Sept. 2023, which would out-earn the projected gross of Taylor Swift‘s wildly popular Eras Tour by $500 million. Now that’s impressive. Enough about the numbers; let’s dive into everything there is to know about Queen Bey’s Renaissance tour, from the set list to the tour dates and beyond.
Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Set List
@beyoncethique
Beyoncé and Reneigh have united 😭🪩 #beyonce #beyoncé #renaissanceworldtour #RWT #beyhive #fyp #fypシ #renaissancetour
The Renaissance tour is pretty epic. according to Rolling Stone. The outlet reported that the set list includes “era-bending mash-ups” and incredible props, including “two swinging robot arms outfitted with two big rectangles that perfectly framed and moved with Beyoncé as she sauntered through the Renaissance highlight.” The robot arms made their debut during the global superstar’s performance of “Cozy”. They came out again to scan a stained-glass graphic onto her white cape ahead of her “Church Girl” performance. She ended the tour by riding the metallic horse that appeared in her promo shots as she sang, “Summer Renaissance”., as seen above. Oh, and did we mention she performs for about three hours? Without giving away too many more spoilers, let’s see the setlist.
- Dangerously in Love 2
- Flaws and All
- 1+1
- I’m Goin’ Down (Mary J. Blige cover)
- I Care
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
- Lift Off
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- My Power
- Black Parade
- Savage (Remix)
- Partition
- Church Girl
- Get Me Bodied
- Before I Let Go (Maze cover)
- Rather Die Young
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Naughty Girl
- Move
- Heated
- Thique
- All Up in Your Mind
- Drunk in Love
- America Has a Problem
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
Renaissance US & World Tour Dates
@beyoncethique
PLEASE DO NOT BE ALARMED #beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #RWT #beyoncé #beyhive #fyp #fypシ #renaissancetour
Beyonce started off Black History Month with her world tour announcement. She will be touring Europe through June before heading to North America, where she will play at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 8 and travel around the continent before finishing on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. See the full list of dates below.
Renaissance UK & EU Dates
Wednesday, May 10 — Stockholm, SE — Friends Arena
Sunday, May 14 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium
Wednesday, May 17 — Cardiff, UK — Cardiff Principality Stadium
Saturday, May 20 — Edinburgh, UK — BT Murrayfield Stadium
Tuesday, May 23 — Sunderland, UK — Stadium of Light
Friday, May 26 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Monday, May 29 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tuesday, May 30 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Friday, June 8 — Barcelona, ES — Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 11 — Marseille, FR — Orange Velodrome
Thursday, June 15 — Cologne, DE — Rhein Energie Stadion
Saturday, June 17 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff Arena
Wednesday, June 21 — Hamburg, DE — Volksparkstadion
Saturday, June 24 — Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park
Tuesday, June 27 — Warsaw, PL — PGE Narodowy
Renaissance North American Dates
Saturday, July 8 — Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre
Wednesday, July 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Saturday, July 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
Monday, July 17 — Louisville, KY — Cardinal Stadium
Thursday, July 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium
Saturday, July 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Wednesday, July 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Saturday, July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium
Tuesday, August 1 — Boston, MA — Gillete Stadium
Thursday, August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field
Saturday, August 5 — Washington, DC — Fedex Field
Wednesday, August 9 — Charlotte, NC — Bank Of America Stadium
Friday, August 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium
Wednesday, August 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Friday, August 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Monday, August 21 — St. Louis, MI — Dome at America’s Center
Thursday, August 24 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Saturday, August 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday, August 30 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA — Sofi Stadium
Monday, Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC —BC Place
Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field
Monday, Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS — Arrowhead Stadium
Thursday, Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 23 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Wednesday, Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome
What Has Beyonce Said About The Tour?
Beyonce has kept her lips sealed about all things Renaissance. When she announced her tour on Instagram, she simply wrote, “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023” in the caption. And following her first show, she shared a compilation of clips from the unforgettable night (seen here), and wrote, “Welcome to the RENAISSANCE”.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.