Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Setlist Revealed: All The Songs Played On Opening Night

Beyonce is the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, with 32 trophies to her name

She kicked off her 2023 Renaissance tour in support of her 2022 album of the same name in May 2023

The Renaissance tour sweeps through Europe in May and June, and then plays in North America through September

Ladies (and gents), it’s time to get into “Formation”, because Beyonce officially kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance tour. The 41-year-old artist began her 50-plus-date tour, which supports her four-time Grammy Award-winning album 2022 album Renaissance, at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. This is her first solo tour since her 49-stop 2016 Formation tour, which ended at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and featured surprise appearances by Kendrick Lamar and her husband, Jay-Z. She then embarked on a joint tour with Jay-Z in 2018 to support their joint album, Everything Is Love. Beyonce spent some quality time with her family following the tour and then returned to the stage after a three-year hiatus via an extravagant concert in Dubai in Jan. 2023.

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour is projected to gross a whopping $2.1 billion on the low end, per Forbes. The outlet reported that the Renaissance tour could earn as much as $2.4 billion by its final show in Sept. 2023, which would out-earn the projected gross of Taylor Swift‘s wildly popular Eras Tour by $500 million. Now that’s impressive. Enough about the numbers; let’s dive into everything there is to know about Queen Bey’s Renaissance tour, from the set list to the tour dates and beyond.

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Set List

The Renaissance tour is pretty epic. according to Rolling Stone. The outlet reported that the set list includes “era-bending mash-ups” and incredible props, including “two swinging robot arms outfitted with two big rectangles that perfectly framed and moved with Beyoncé as she sauntered through the Renaissance highlight.” The robot arms made their debut during the global superstar’s performance of “Cozy”. They came out again to scan a stained-glass graphic onto her white cape ahead of her “Church Girl” performance. She ended the tour by riding the metallic horse that appeared in her promo shots as she sang, “Summer Renaissance”., as seen above. Oh, and did we mention she performs for about three hours? Without giving away too many more spoilers, let’s see the setlist.

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

1+1

I’m Goin’ Down (Mary J. Blige cover)

I Care

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Savage (Remix)

Partition

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go (Maze cover)

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Naughty Girl

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

Drunk in Love

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

Renaissance US & World Tour Dates

Beyonce started off Black History Month with her world tour announcement. She will be touring Europe through June before heading to North America, where she will play at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 8 and travel around the continent before finishing on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. See the full list of dates below.

Renaissance UK & EU Dates

Wednesday, May 10 — Stockholm, SE — Friends Arena

Sunday, May 14 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium

Wednesday, May 17 — Cardiff, UK — Cardiff Principality Stadium

Saturday, May 20 — Edinburgh, UK — BT Murrayfield Stadium

Tuesday, May 23 — Sunderland, UK — Stadium of Light

Friday, May 26 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Monday, May 29 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tuesday, May 30 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Friday, June 8 — Barcelona, ES — Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 11 — Marseille, FR — Orange Velodrome

Thursday, June 15 — Cologne, DE — Rhein Energie Stadion

Saturday, June 17 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, June 21 — Hamburg, DE — Volksparkstadion

Saturday, June 24 — Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park

Tuesday, June 27 — Warsaw, PL — PGE Narodowy

Renaissance North American Dates

Saturday, July 8 — Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre

Wednesday, July 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, July 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

Monday, July 17 — Louisville, KY — Cardinal Stadium

Thursday, July 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium

Saturday, July 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Wednesday, July 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

Saturday, July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium

Tuesday, August 1 — Boston, MA — Gillete Stadium

Thursday, August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field

Saturday, August 5 — Washington, DC — Fedex Field

Wednesday, August 9 — Charlotte, NC — Bank Of America Stadium

Friday, August 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium

Wednesday, August 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Friday, August 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Monday, August 21 — St. Louis, MI — Dome at America’s Center

Thursday, August 24 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday, August 30 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA — Sofi Stadium

Monday, Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC —BC Place

Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

Monday, Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS — Arrowhead Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 23 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Wednesday, Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome

What Has Beyonce Said About The Tour?

Beyonce has kept her lips sealed about all things Renaissance. When she announced her tour on Instagram, she simply wrote, “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023” in the caption. And following her first show, she shared a compilation of clips from the unforgettable night (seen here), and wrote, “Welcome to the RENAISSANCE”.