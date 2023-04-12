Sam Smith’s Gloria Tour: The Full Setlist, Surprise Songs & More

Sam Smith commenced the UK leg of their Gloria tour on Apr. 12 in Sheffield.

Fans at the concert took to Twitter to share the setlist & more for those at home.

The pop sensation took to Instagram on Apr. 12 to gush about the exciting shows ahead.

Sam will bring the Gloria tour to the U.S. beginning July 25, 2023.

“Unholy” hitmaker Sam Smith, 30, first announced the Gloria tour on Jan. 5, 2023, with a stunning golden-hued poster. “This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,” the nonbinary musician captioned the photo that day. Sam kicked off the first show in Sheffield, UK at the Utilita Arena on Apr. 12, 2023, and fans have already taken to social media to spill the inside scoop on the set list and more! Keep reading to learn about the songs to expect at the show, possible surprises, tour dates, and more!

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Tour Setlist

Gloria The Tour

Act I / Act II / Act IIIhttps://t.co/ZpHtLnfXzF pic.twitter.com/lEC7Nv6fdX — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) April 11, 2023

The London native confirmed that the show is divided into three acts one day ahead of the first performance on Apr. 11. “Gloria The Tour Act I / Act II / Act III,” they captioned the announcement, which notably featured the names of the acts in gold glitter. Act I is titled “LOVE”, while Act II is “Beauty”, and Act III “SEX”. Fans also took to Twitter to reveal the setlist for the Gloria tour, however, it is likely that there will be some song changes along the way. Below is the complete set list as of Apr. 12, 2023:

“Stay With Me”

“I’m Not The Only One”

“Like I Can”

“Nirvana”

“Too Good At Goodbyes”

“To Die For”

“Perfect”

“How Do You Sleep”

“Dancing With A Stranger”

“Kissing You” (Cover)

“Lay Me Down”

“Love Goes”

“Gimmie”

“Lose You”

“Promises”

“I’m Not Here To Make Friends”

“Latch”

“Gloria”

“Human Nature” ( Madonna Cover)

Cover) “Unholy”

The show kicked off with Sam performing on top of a massive golden figure, which was spread across the stage (see photo here). They belted out their 2014 hit “Stay With Me”, as the crowd went wild over seeing Sam on stage. They have not been on tour in five years, as their last tour was the The Thrill of It All Tour in 2018. Sam’s first outfit wowed the crowd, as it featured gold trousers, a gold corset, and a white button-up top. They completed their first look with a gold hat, a black tie, and a jacket over their shoulder. Sam also shared the look via Instagram and captioned it, “WELCOME TO MY GAY CABARET.” Later, Sam was spotted wearing an all-gold suit sans a shirt (watch video here).

Secret Songs

As the show just kicked off on Apr. 12, and the songs performed are listed above, there are no surprise songs on the set list at this time. Despite this, it is common practice for musicians to add “secret” songs to the set list as the tour goes along, similarly to Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour. Watch this space for updates as the tour continues throughout the world!

‘Gloria’ US & World Tour Dates

Sam first announced the Gloria U.S. tour dates on Jan. 5, and later, they announced the UK and Ireland leg tour dates as well as the Australia and New Zealand dates. “GLORIA – THE TOUR 🇦🇺🇳🇿 Australia and New Zealand!! GLORIA IS COMING,” they captioned the tour date poster on Jan. 10. The full tour dates be seen below:

UK & EU Tour Dates

Wednesday 12 April 2023 – Motorpoint Arena – Sheffield, UK

Friday 14 April 2023 – 3Arena – Dublin, IRE

Related Link Related: Ariana DeBose: 5 Things To Know About The Oscar Winner Hosting The Tonys This Year

Tuesday 18 April 2023 – The O2 Arena – London, UK

Wednesday 19 April 2023– The O2 Arena – London, UK

Saturday 22 April 2023 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Tuesday 25 April 2023 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK

Saturday 29 April 2023 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

Monday 01 May 2023 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

Thursday 04 May 2023 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday 06 May 2023 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

Monday 08 May 2023 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

Tuesday 09 May 2023 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 12 May 2023 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Accor Arena – Paris, France

Tuesday 16 May 2023 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

Sunday 21 May 2023 – Pala Alpitour – Turin, Italy

Wednesday 24 May 2023 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

U.S. / North America Tour Dates

July 25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

July 26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

July 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 1 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sept. 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 7 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

Sept. 14 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

Australia & New Zealand Dates

Saturday, October 28th – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 31st – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 3rd – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 8th – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 11th – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

What Sam Has Said About The Tour

On the day of the first show, Apr. 12, of the Gloria tour, Sam took to Instagram to share an emotional video about their return to the stage after years without touring. “We kick off tonight in Sheffield and I’m so excited,” they said at the start of the clip. “I feel like I’ve been gearing up for this show my whole life honestly.” Later, Sam went into what inspired much of the tour. “What a lot of people don’t know about my roots and where I come from is how much I love theater,” they went on. “Even with all the pop shows I’ve done, I’ve always tried to bring an element of drama… and I really feel like this time I’ve been able to make the show of my dreams.”