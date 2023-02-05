Sam Smith Steals The Show With An Underworld ‘Unholy’ Performance With Kim Petras: Photos

To no surprise, Sam Smith, 30 stole the show with their performance of “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5! Upon Sam’s entrance, they performed surrounded by cloak-wearing disciples and brought the heat with a flame-lit stage in the background. Sam rocked latex pants, a sheer ruffled top, and a top hat complete with horns. Kim wowed and sang inside of a cage to the duo’s major hit. Notably, pop legend Madonna introduced Sam to the stage with a speech about “dangerous” and “provocative” musicians.

Soon after Sam and Kim hit the stage, many of their fans took to social media to share their reactions. “This was an amazing performance,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “10/10 performance tbh.” Other rave reviews included one viewer that tweeted, “Continuing to make history tonight!”, and a separate fan who noted, “It was trance- like.”

Earlier in the evening, while on the red carpet, the nonbinary singer/songwriter rocked a monochromatic red gown, which featured a top hat, lace eye cover, bedazzled cane, and latex gloves. Not only did Sam arrive on the red carpet in a majorly impressive outfit, but they also showed up with an entourage that included singer Kim Petras, and drag queens Violet Chachki, and Gottmik. Kim nearly matched Sam’s outfit with a mini red cocktail dress, a red veil, a statement necklace, and red heels.

Prior to their Grammys performance of “Unholy”, Sam and the “Coconuts” singer had a showstopping Saturday Night Live performance in January of the same track. During the pair’s SNL performance, they belted out the track which is notably, one of Sam’s songs off their latest album, GLORIA. Not only did Sam and Kim perform the track, but they also won the nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance! Other artists nominated for that award included Coldplay + BTS (“My Universe”), ABBA (“Don’t Shut Me Down”), Camila Cabello with Ed Sheeran (“Bam Bam”), and Post Malone with Doja Cat (“I Like You (A Happier Song)”).

A little over one week before Sam took to the stage at the Grammys, they released their fourth studio album, GLORIA, on Jan. 27. The talented artist took to Instagram on Oct. 17, 2022, to announce the record and share a special message with their fans. “Dearest sailors I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now,” their caption began. “I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul. Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

Although Sam is only nominated for one award during the Feb, 5 ceremony, they have a total four wins under their belt already! During the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015, their track “Stay with Me” won not only the award for Song of The Year, but also in the Record of The Year category. Sam’s other two wins were for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album For the album In the Lonely Hour. They were also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance For the song “Stay with Me” (Darkchild Version) and Album of the Year For In the Lonely Hour.