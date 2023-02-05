Madonna Stuns In Black Blazer & Long Black Skirt At Grammys: Photos

With 28 nominations and 7 wins, Madonna certainly knows her way around the Grammy ceremony, and she showed up to the latest one looking like she owned it! The Material Girl, 64, commanded attention on Sunday, February 5 in Los Angeles, as she arrived at the 65th Annual Grammys rocking a black blazer with a white button-down shirt underneath, a black tie, and a long black maxi skirt.

Madonna showed up to the event after her daughter, Lourdes Leon, stole the spotlight just a few moments earlier. The gorgeous model, 26, whom Madonna shares with her ex Carlos Leon, sashayed up to the gala in a sparkling red dress. The revealing ensemble had a bit of a throwback vibe to her mom’s famous Jean-Paul Gaultier-designed outfit during her 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour with its cone-shaped bra design.

The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker’s Grammy appearance comes after she announced a world tour showcasing her 40 years of pop music. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said of the Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a statement released on January 17.

The announcement came in the form of a star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne and more celebrities playing a very racy version of “Truth or Dare,” a reference to Madonna’s famous 1991 documentary film. The tour will land in 35 cities worldwide, including the U.S. dates of New York, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Detroit, among others.

The world tour news also follows Madonna treating Lourdes and the rest of her children – Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — to an extravagant trip to Africa to kick off the new year. The “Frozen” singer took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of herself and her six beautiful kids dancing during a festive moon party outside. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music,” Madonna captioned the hilarious clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.