Lourdes Leon Is Ravishing In Red As She Rocks Glittering Gown At Grammys: Photos

Lourdes Leon pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The daughter of Madonna walked the red carpet in a daring red dress featuring a high slit and a cone-shaped bustier top. The ensemble had a bit of a throwback vibe to her mom’s famous Jean-Paul Gaultier-designed outfits (below) during her 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour. Lourdes also took a page from her superstar parent by stealing the spotlight with her incredible fashion.

Of course, Lourdes knows how to work her angles now that she’s a working model! The gorgeous stunner recently shared her photos from a Calvin Klein campaign, and she never looked better! Taking to her Instagram, Lourdes featured black and white pics and video clips of her rocking underwear for the brand. The post came only days after she took some glamourous shots for a Burberry ad as well.

While Lourdes enjoys the Grammy ceremony, she might get to witness her own mother on the stage! Madonna, who shares Lourdes with Carlos Leon, was scheduled to be one of the many A-list presenters at the incredible show, alongside the likes of First Lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, and many more big names.

The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker’s Grammy appearance comes a few weeks after she announced she will be showcasing her 40 years of pop music during the Madonna: The Celebration Tour. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement released on January 17.

The big news came in the form of a star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne and more stars playing a very racy version of Truth or Dare, a reference to her famous 1991 documentary film o fhte same name. The tour will land in 35 cities worldwide, including the U.S. dates in New York, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Detroit, among others.