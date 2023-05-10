Beyonce’s Gorgeous ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Revealed In Photos From Opening Night

Beyonce set out on her epic Renaissance world tour, with the first show taking place at the Friends Arena in Sweden on Wednesday, May 10. The singer, 41, naturally dazzled with a wide array of amazing outfits throughout the show, which you can see photos of here, via TMZ. Besides wow-ing the audience with eye-catching outfits, Beyonce also kept the crowd on their feet with amazing dance moves and a setlist spanning 36 songs.

Bey’s stage show for the Rennaissance tour reportedly contains at least outfit changes, according to Page Six. Each is more amazing than the next, but she kicks off the show with a bedazzled Alexander McQueen catsuit, which accentuates the singer’s hips. She also opens the tourwith the hit “Dangerously in Love 2.”

With the bright silver asthetic featured throughout her latest album, the popstar naturally had tons of dazzling outfits, like a shining silver Courreges bodysuit. Her dancers matched her in futuristic-looking silver outfits. Many of her looks incorporated the shining silver consistent with the album’s art.

It’s far from the only glittering look she had, as she also rocked a golden, sleeveless catsuit, designed by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, with black prints of hands with red nails all across it. Some of the outfits were a bit more colorful, including a tie-dye mini-dress with a metallic sheen to it. With the mini-dress, she also wore a long jacket that had a similar color scheme. She completed the look with a set of gold knee-high boots.

THE UV COLOR CHANGING CLOTHES WOAHH pic.twitter.com/BhdvLfIQgU — 16. SUMMER RENAISSANCE (@yoncefart) May 10, 2023

One of the most incredible looks Beyonce introduced was a white dress, which reacts to UV light to change colors. Some fans captured the moment and showed the bottom part of the dress was still white, but the top had burst with many different colors.

Was this Donald Glover shade? pic.twitter.com/mRPZpOtddj — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) May 10, 2023

And of course, since Beyonce is Queen B, one of her outfits channeled her beloved nickname in the most glamorous way possible. She rocked a body suit with black and white stripes, as well as a little bit of silver in it, but she really completed the look with a headpiece resembling antennas. The headpiece also had large yellow sunglasses, really giving an insect-inspired look.

The Renaissance tour is Beyonce’s first tour since 2018’s On The Run II tour with her husband Jay Z. It’s her first solo tour since 2016 when she was promoting Lemonade. The tour will run through Europe until the end of June, and the North American leg will start after a short break in July, finishing in New Orleans in September.