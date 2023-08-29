Kelly Rowland Gushes Over Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Amid ‘Renaissance’ Tour: ‘So Proud’

Kelly Rowland couldn't help but fawn over Beyonce's daughter as she continues to perform in her mom's 'Renaissance' tour!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 29, 2023 9:23PM EDT
Kelly Rowland
View gallery
Stockholm, SWEDEN - Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.The American pop idol performed all her latest hits wearing 9 different outfits including a live digitally 3D painted dress during the set which lasted 3 hours.Pictured: BeyoncéBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Z.J / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce Knowles Beyonce in concert, 'Renaissance World Tour', Philadelphia, USA - 12 Jul 2023
Beyonce Knowles Beyonce in concert, 'Renaissance World Tour', Philadelphia, USA - 12 Jul 2023
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Beyoncé’s former bandmate Kelly Rowland has nothing but praise for Blue Ivy Carter as the 11-year-old slays performance after performance in her mom’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. “I’m very proud,” the mom of two told E! News for a recent interview. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Kelly Rowland
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kelly also dished on her “tribe” from Destiny’s Child. “I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny’s Child, of course CiaraLa La,” she remarked. “It’s very beautiful and wild that we’re all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I’m like, ‘Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'”

The 42-year-old singer, who is mom to sons Noah, 2, and Titan, 8, with hubby Tim Weatherspoon, shared an adorable detail about her eldest. “He has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey,” Kelly divulged “He’s watched The Little Mermaid way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she’s in my house every day. Every time she comes on screen his whole face just lights up. I’m like, ‘Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m your no. 1 girl.’ But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that’s his first crush.”

Auntie Kelly’s most recent comments about Beyonce’s daughter, however, aren’t the first. In May, she again declared how proud she is. “I’m so proud of her,” she said during an appearance on the TODAY show. “She’s absolutely awesome.”

Topics

ad