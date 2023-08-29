Kelly Rowland Gushes Over Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Amid ‘Renaissance’ Tour: ‘So Proud’

Beyoncé’s former bandmate Kelly Rowland has nothing but praise for Blue Ivy Carter as the 11-year-old slays performance after performance in her mom’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. “I’m very proud,” the mom of two told E! News for a recent interview. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Kelly also dished on her “tribe” from Destiny’s Child. “I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny’s Child, of course Ciara, La La,” she remarked. “It’s very beautiful and wild that we’re all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I’m like, ‘Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'”

The 42-year-old singer, who is mom to sons Noah, 2, and Titan, 8, with hubby Tim Weatherspoon, shared an adorable detail about her eldest. “He has the biggest crush on Halle Bailey,” Kelly divulged “He’s watched The Little Mermaid way too many times and, as much as I love Halle, she’s in my house every day. Every time she comes on screen his whole face just lights up. I’m like, ‘Wait a second, are you looking at her like the way you look at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m your no. 1 girl.’ But I mean, she is a beauty. I think that’s his first crush.”

Auntie Kelly’s most recent comments about Beyonce’s daughter, however, aren’t the first. In May, she again declared how proud she is. “I’m so proud of her,” she said during an appearance on the TODAY show. “She’s absolutely awesome.”