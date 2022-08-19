Kelly Rowland Pushes Son Noah, 1, On Swings During Park Outing: Photos

Kelly Rowland was seen having a blast with her boys at a Beverly Hills playground on Aug. 19. The former Destiny’s Child member, 41, took her two sons, Titan, 7, and Noah, 1, to the park for some Fri-yay fun and Noah looked like he was having an extra special time as he was pushed in a baby swing by his mother. The youngest son of Kelly and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, looked adorable dressed in light blue denim overalls. Meanwhile, his brother sported blue basketball shorts, a black Jurassic Park tee, and white and orange Nike sneakers.

Kelly, for her part, looked coordinated in black and white gingham print trousers, a black tank top, and black slip-on shoes. She had her hair slicked back into a low bun and accessorized with a silver chain necklace and diamond stud earrings. She looked focused on her kids as she walked away from the park, with Noah balanced on her right hip and Titan walking to her left.

Kelly has been soaking up summertime with her boys, which she has documented frequently on Instagram. On Aug. 7, she shared a carousel of photos and videos that included her, her hubby, and her boys. In one of the videos, she frolicked with her youngest son down the street in a flowy blue dress. In another, she laughed as she recorded her husband driving their SUV. “The Sweetest Sunday … Grateful for my family!!!” she captioned the post. Less than a week earlier, she posed with Noah as they headed to Nobu for dinner. They coordinated in blue, with Noah donning a bright blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball jersey and the “Say My Name” hitmaker wearing a light blue button-down blouse and beige slacks.

In 2015, when she was a mother of one, Kelly gushed about how much motherhood means to her. “It has changed my life in the most beautiful way. I love being a mom,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

And a few years later, she beamed when asked what it’s like to be a mother of two boys. “My favorite part about being a mom to boys is you’re their first idea of a relationship, you know what I mean? I love hearing Titan go, ‘Mommy! Mommy!’ too, just my hugs and my kisses. It’s awesome,” she told People in 2021. She also shared her thoughts on having a girl. “I’m sure my husband would love a girl. But he’s so happy with his boys right now, and that’s all that matters to me,” she explained before admitting that she isn’t sure if she’s ready to “share” her husband with a daughter. “I don’t know. I would love a daughter, but I’m really loving being a boy mom right now. It’s really fun,” she added. Only time will tell!