Kelly Rowland Rocks Fringed White Short Shorts Running Errands In LA: Photos

Kelly Rowland, 41, was a gorgeous sight to see on Aug. 12! The singer wore a white button-down top and matching fringed short shorts as she stepped out to run errands in West Hollywood, CA. She had her hair down and added tan sandals, sunglasses, jewelry, and a crossbody purse to her look as she flashed a smile to nearby cameras.

At one point, she was carrying a tumbler with a straw and was most likely enjoying a cold beverage to keep cool in the hot summer sun. She also held her phone and used it throughout her outing. The beauty looked content and relaxed and didn’t appear to be joined by anyone else.

Before Kelly rocked her stylish attire during her most recent outing, she wowed her Instagram followers with a gorgeous bikini photo of herself. In the snapshot, she was smiling while walking on sand in the blue two-piece. Her hair was wet, indicating she took a dip in the water behind her, and she had white-framed sunglasses on to keep the rays at bay.

Just days before that, she shared a post full of pics and video clips of her and her family, including her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their adorable children, Titan, 7, and Noah, 1. They were enjoying a bunch of activities, including driving in a car, running down the street, and eating fruit. “The Sweetest Sunday♥️♥️♥️♥️ Grateful for my family!!!” she exclaimed in the caption of the post.

Kelly’s epic family pics and recent outing prove she’s in incredible shape. Back in 2019, she revealed the kind of fitness routines she liked to take part in to stay trim. “I like working out,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I genuinely love working out. I love the way I feel when I’m working out. I love the fact that I’m taking the time to pour back into myself.”

“Workouts for me are a time for [myself] and I get to pour back into myself and I love that.” she continued while explaining that her favorite workouts are with her personal trainer Massy Arias, pilates, and SoulCycle. She also said she loves to dance to keep in shape.