Beyoncé Reportedly Going On ‘Renaissance’ Stadium World Tour In 2023

After topping the charts and giving fans a reason to celebrate, Beyoncé will bring the Renaissance to fans worldwide. Beyoncé, 41, is planning on taking her new album on the road, according to Page Six, which reports that she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The publication reports that an official announcement – presumably, will include ticketing information – can “be expected in the coming weeks.”

The tour would mark her first solo outing since 2016, when she traveled around the world as part of her Formation world tour in support of her album, Lemonade. In 2018, Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, launched a summer/fall joint-tour supporting their album, Everything Is Love. 2018 was also the year that Beyoncé headlined Coachella, a performance that was captured in the 2019 concert film, Homecoming.

Since being released in July, Renaissance has been a commercial and critical success. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200, and its lead single, “Break My Soul,” debuted at No. 15 before ultimately reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Beyonce hasn’t released a music video for the lead single or any of the other tracks. However, the teaser for “I’m That Girl” indicates that a possible visual album – akin to Beyoncé’s 2020 Black Is King, a visual companion to the 2019 album, The Lion King: The Gift – might be on its way. Critically, the album has earned rave reviews, including a 9.0 from the notoriously picky Pitchfork.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé wrote in June when debuting the album’s cover art. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The album leaked ahead of time, as things do, and Beyoncé thanked the fans who waited for its official release to stream Renaissance. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank ya’ll enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me,” she wrote. Soon, she will be able to thank them in person.