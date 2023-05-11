Blue Ivy, 11, Looks So Grown Up As She Watches Opening Night Of Mom Beyonce’s Tour: Watch

Blue Ivy Carter made sure not to miss the opening night of her mom’s first solo concert tour in seven years! The 11-year-old fashionista looked so grown up as she was spotted backstage at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour at the Friends Arena in Sweden on Wednesday, May 10. Alongside her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy bopped her head to her iconic parent’s epic setlist spanning 36 songs.

🪩 | Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at the Friends Arena pic.twitter.com/LGVBle8XX0 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023

Rocking a long black tee and matching pants, Blue Ivy looked so cute catching all the glitz and glamour of a Beyonce show. An adorable clip of Blue Ivy and Jay-Z hanging out was posted to Twitter with the hilarious caption, “Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth.” And it certainly did run smoothly, as The Guardian called the Renaissance show a “monster blockbuster concert experience” that was “dripping with sci-fi disco decadence, sex, body positivity and feminine Black pride.”

It was a welcome return for the pop princess, as Beyoncé has not toured on her own since her 49-stop Formation outing in 2016, following the release of “Lemonade.” In 2018, she performed at Coachella and then toured with her husband, Jay-Z, for On the Run II Tour.

As fans know, Blue Ivy actually took the stage alongside her mom in the last show Beyonce performed before Wednesday’s kick off. The pop superstar invited Blue Ivy to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in January. The mother-daughter duo stood in the center of the stage surrounded by backup singers. Looking like a mini-me of her mom, Blue Ivy showed off some dance moves as well, while Beyonce hit the high notes.

Beyonce performed “Crazy In Love” and “Naughty Girl” from her 2003 debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, her iconic ballad “Halo” and the smooth groove “Drunk In Love” from her 2013 self-titled album, and the more recent anthem, “Freedom,” from her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage, per TMZ.