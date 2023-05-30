Blue Ivy, 11, Shows Off Her Epic Dance Moves After Mom Beyonce Brings Her Onstage In London: Watch

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her onstage during her Renaissance World Tour stop in London on Monday, May 29. Blue came out and danced during both “My Power” and “Black Parade,” which come in the fourth act of Bey’s epic concert. The singer’s daughter made her entrance as samples from “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar played.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT BLUE OUT AGAIN ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wDmEXJi0dh — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 29, 2023

As the song played with samples from Kendrick’s tune, Blue, 11, came out in a red jumpsuit, which matched the dancers. She busted moves as she came down the walkway and kept performing alongside her mom, 41, who went into more of her hit songs. As Beyonce performed the next two songs, her daughter was close by her side for the portion of the “Opulence” portion of the show.

Blue’s appearance in England came just days after she made her debut on the tour during the Lemonade singer’s stop in Paris at the Stade de France. Blue is the eldest of three children that Bey has with her husband Jay Z, 53. They also have twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.

When Blue first appeared on the tour, Rumi was in the crowd to cheer her sis on with a sign that read “I love you, Blue.” After the show, Beyonce also shared a loving message to her daughter on Instagram, showing how “proud” she was of the dancer. “My beautiful first born,” Queen B wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Beyonce kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance tour earlier in May with a performance in Sweden. Her setlist spans six acts and includes 34 songs (including a Tina Turner cover, honoring the late singer) from throughout her career, with plenty of amazing outfits along the way. The European leg of the tour will continue through June, wrapping up in Warsaw, Poland on June 28. The singer will then take a few weeks off and bring the show to North America, kicking off in Toronto Canada on July 8. The whole tour will finish in New Orleans on September 27.