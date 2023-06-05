Blue Ivy, 11, Matches Mom Beyonce In Silver Outfit For New Renaissance Tour Look: Photos

Blue Ivy Carter has become the real star of her mom Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour. The 11-year-old joined the 41-year-old legendary singer on stage for an epic performance during the tour’s stop in London. Beyonce shared behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram June 4 of her and Blue Ivy wearing matching outfits on the stage. Beyonce rocked a sparkling silver jumpsuit, while Blue wore a sparkling silver jacket over a matching long-sleeved shirt with matching pants. The two of them really are mother-daughter duo goals!

In the photo from the London performance, Beyonce sang into the microphone and pointed towards Blue, who threw up peace signs to the crowd. Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s eldest daughter accessorized her concert look with a pair of dark sunglasses. Blue also wore boots that matched her whole outfit, while Beyonce went with a pair of coordinating heels.

Beyonce had her talented daughter by her side for a fun performance at London’s Tottenham Stadium. Blue previously joined her mom on stage during the tour’s stop in Paris, where they wore the same matching silver outfits. After the performance, Beyonce gushed over how “proud” she was of Blue on Instagram. “My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Halo” singer wrote, alongside footage from their performance. ‘You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she added.

Blue is the eldest of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s three children. They also have twins Rumi and Sir, both 5. When Blue first appeared on the tour in Paris, Rumi was in the crowd to cheer her sis on with a sign that read “I love you, Blue.” Blue performed flawlessly alongside Beyonce and the backup dancers during the performance in France. She busted out some sweet moves to some of her mom’s songs like “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

Beyonce kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance tour earlier in May with a performance in Sweden. Her setlist spans six acts and includes 34 songs (including a Tina Turner cover, honoring the late singer) from throughout her career, with plenty of amazing outfits along the way.