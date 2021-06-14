Beyonce Sends Love To Twins Rumi & Sir On 4th Birthday: ‘What’s Better Than 1 Gift….2’

Rumi and Sir Carter turned four on June 13, and their famous mom, Beyonce, took to her website to send them a short but sweet message for the occasion.

Beyonce didn’t give much of an insight into what she did with her family for her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter’s, fourth birthday on June 13. However, she did post a message to the toddlers on her website. “What’s better than 1 gift….2,” Beyonce wrote. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.” For the most part, Bey keeps Rumi and Sir out of the spotlight, but will sometimes share photos of them for special occasions like this. So far, though, she kept it short, sweet and simple with just the written message.

Rumi and Sir are Beyonce’s second and third children with her husband, JAY-Z. The couple also has a nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who’s been much more in the public eye than her younger siblings. Blue has attended various award shows with her parents, and is even following in their footsteps as an entertainer. Blue was featured on Bey’s song “Brown Skin Girl,” and won several awards for her small part on the song.

In fact, Blue even took home a Grammy Award in March 2021. “Brown Skin Girl” won for Best Music Video at the show, giving Blue her very first Grammy. She also has a Soul Train Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award, and she’s not even ten years old yet! Since Rumi and Sir are still young, it’s unclear whether or not they’ll follow suit, but they certainly have some good mentors in the family if they want to!

Meanwhile, the Grammys were also a huge night for Beyonce this year. She went home with five awards, bringing her all-time total to a record-breaking 28 Grammys. With that number, she’s the second-most awarded person in Grammy history, falling just behind conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 awards. However, Bey has the most Grammys of any performing artist, and is the female with the most Grammys, as well. JAY-Z was by her side during the big night when she made history.